NZXT H700i Case Review

By

Our Verdict

Despite its minor drawbacks, NZXT's latest edition to its H line of chassis is definitely worthy of your consideration if you are in the market for a new mid-tower case. It's got top-notch cooling performance, includes RGB lighting, and has a tempered-glass side panel. The H700i is also quite fetching. But all of this comes at a high price.

For

  • Great temps
  • RGB lighting included
  • Four system fans
  • Fan controller
  • Cable management

Against

  • Price
  • No USB Type-C
  • Space behind motherboard tray

Features and Specifications

NZXT's new H series line of cases, announced in early 2017, are equipped with installed RGB lighting, Aer F-series fans, and a tempered-glass side panel. We've got the H700i mid-tower chassis on the test bench. Let's dive right in.

Specifications

Exterior

The NZXT H700i mid-tower chassis comes in black or white and a variety of accent colors, including black, blue, and red. Measuring 516 x 230 x 494mm, it weighs just over 27lbs, retails for $200, and comes with a two-year warranty.

The top of the H700i is home to two USB 2.0 ports, a pair of USB 3.0 ports and headphone and microphone jacks. The rest of the top panel is smooth and featureless. The front and side of the chassis are devoid of features as well. The opposite side panel features a one-button release mechanism that allows instant access to the area behind the motherboard tray. Air intake vents on either side of the top and front panels not only provide a path for fresh air to be drawn in, it is also the area where NZXT has applied accent colors, providing a distinctive bit of flair to the overall look of the H700i.

As you can see from the photos, the 5mm thick tempered-glass side panel is slightly recessed making it a bit difficult to reinstall on the rubber-coated locating pins once it has been removed. Metal thumb screws with rubber washers keep the tempered-glass panel in place.

The rear of the chassis has a standard motherboard I/O area, seven expansion card slots, and an opening for a bottom-mounted power supply. Supporting both 120 and 140mm fans and outfitted with 140mm fan, the exhaust fan mounting location features slotted screw holes that let you slide the fan up or down to make room for system components or to fine tune airflow. The bottom of the case has a single filtered hole for the power supply and four large rectangular rubber-coated feet that keep the case approximately one inch off any surface

The NZXT H700i employs a fairly standard fan filtration system. There is a large removable nylon filter that covers the fan mounting locations in the front of the chassis and a power supply filter that you remove from the rear of the case. The fan mounting locations in the top of the chassis are unfiltered.


5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • hawkdi8924 07 January 2018 16:30
    It's like every other day these cases are getting more and more expensive... ??
    Reply
  • Dark Lord of Tech 07 January 2018 17:56
    20568311 said:
    Available in Black or White with various accent colors, NZXT's new H-Series cases include RGB and its Aer F-series fans. We dig into the model H700i.

    NZXT H700i Case Review : Read more

    Beautiful Case , just placed an order! :)
    Reply
  • sickaid 08 January 2018 10:52
    overpriced
    Reply
  • rhack339 08 January 2018 14:48
    Just got my hands on one at MC and I must say that its a nice case but it lacks the sound deadening material that was in the H440. Without it I feel that the case will be alot louder then my H440. I guess that I can add it, but at this price it should definitely be included.
    Reply
  • ajr1775 09 February 2018 21:53
    It's a great case, handles thermals and noise very well for not being a "silent" branded case. The smart machine learner that comes with it sucks though. If they ditched it they could sell this case for $170.00 easily.
    Reply