Ultimate X79? Five $320+ LGA 2011 Motherboards, Reviewed

Test Settings
|Test System Configuration
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-3960X (Sandy Bridge-E): 3.60 GHz, 15 MB Cache, LGA 2011, Turbo Boost enabled
|CPU Cooler
|Swiftech Apogee GTX, MCP 655b, Triple Fan Radiator Kit
|RAM
|G.Skill F3-17600CL9Q-16GBXLD 16 GB (4 x 4 GB) DDR3-2200 Benchmarked at 4 x 4 GB DDR3-1600 CAS 9 defaults
|Graphics
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 580: 772 MHz GPU, GDDR5-4008
|Hard Drive
|Samsung 470 Series MZ5PA256HMDR, 256 GB SSD
|Sound
|Integrated HD Audio
|Network
|Integrated Gigabit Networking
|Power
|Seasonic X760 SS-760KM: ATX12V v2.3, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Gold
|Software
|OS
|Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64
|Graphics
|Nvidia GeForce 285.62
|Chipset
|Intel INF 9.2.3.1020
A couple years have passed since I thought I needed a liquid cooling kit to overclock processors at safe voltage levels. But reports of high current loads at moderate settings forced me to reconsider my options. Previously mounted into a test station and left to languish over the same period, Swiftech’s Apogee GTX kit was resurrected and repurposed using nothing more than an LGA 1366 top bracket and a set of LGA 2011 mounting screws left-over from other projects.
G.Skills Ripjaws DDR3-2200 allows us to test the overclocking capabilities of each motherboard using one module per channel, and the basic performance of each board at default DDR3-1600 SPD values. The firm sent a second set for our eight-DIMM tests, using the same ICs but different XMP values.
Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 580 pushes our CPU limits under games.
Samsung’s MZPA256HMDR 256GB SSD keeps load times and idle power low.
|Benchmark Configuration
|3D Games
|DiRT 3
|V1.01, Run with -benchmark example_benchmark.xml Test Set 1: High Quality Preset, No AA Test Set 2: Ultra Quality Preset, 8x AA
|Metro 2033
|Full Game, Built-In Benchmark, "Frontline" Scene Test Set 1: DX11, High, AAA, 4x AF, No PhysX, No DoF Test Set 2: DX11, Very High, 4x AA, 16x AF, No PhysX, DoF On
|StarCraft II
|Version 1.4.1.19776, Tom's Hardware custom map Test Set 1: Medium Details, No AA, 8x AF Test Set 2: Highest Details, 8x AA, 16x AF
|Audio/Video Encoding
|iTunes
|Version 10.4.1.10 x64: Audio CD (Terminator II SE), 53 minutes, default AAC format
|Lame MP3
|Version 3.98.3: Audio CD "Terminator II SE", 53 min, convert WAV to MP3 audio format, Command: -b 160 --nores (160 Kb/s)
|HandBrake CLI
|Version 0.95: "Big Buck Bunny" (720x480, 23.972 FPS) 5 Minutes, Audio: Dolby Digital, 48 000 Hz, Six-Channel, English, to Video: AVC Audio: AC3 Audio2: AAC (High Profile)
|MainConcept Reference
|Version: 2.2.0.5440: MPEG-2 to H.264, MainConcept H.264/AVC Codec, 28 sec HDTV 1920x1080 (MPEG-2), Audio: MPEG-2 (44.1 kHz, 2 Channel, 16-Bit, 224 kb/s), Codec: H.264 Pro, Mode: PAL 50i (25 FPS), Profile: H.264 BD HDMV
|Productivity
|Adobe Photoshop CS5
|Version 12.1 x64: Filter 15.7 MB TIF Image: Radial Blur, Shape Blur, Median, Polar Coordinates
|Autodesk 3ds Max 2012
|Version 14.0 x64: Space Flyby Mentalray, 248 Frames, 1440x1080
|WinZip
|Version 15.5 Pro: THG-Workload (464 MB) to ZIP, command line switches "-a -ez -p -r"
|WinRAR
|Version 4.01: THG-Workload (464 MB) to RAR, command line switches "winrar a -r -m3"
|7-Zip
|Version 9.22: THG-Workload (464 MB) to .7z, command line switches "a -t7z -r -m0=LZMA2 -mx=5"
|ABBYY FineReader
|Version 10.0.102.82: Read PDF save to Doc, Source: Political Economy (J. Broadhurst 1842) 111 Pages
