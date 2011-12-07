Ultimate X79? Five $320+ LGA 2011 Motherboards, Reviewed

Test Settings

Test System Configuration CPU Intel Core i7-3960X (Sandy Bridge-E): 3.60 GHz, 15 MB Cache, LGA 2011, Turbo Boost enabled CPU Cooler Swiftech Apogee GTX, MCP 655b, Triple Fan Radiator Kit RAM G.Skill F3-17600CL9Q-16GBXLD 16 GB (4 x 4 GB) DDR3-2200 Benchmarked at 4 x 4 GB DDR3-1600 CAS 9 defaults Graphics Nvidia GeForce GTX 580: 772 MHz GPU, GDDR5-4008 Hard Drive Samsung 470 Series MZ5PA256HMDR, 256 GB SSD Sound Integrated HD Audio Network Integrated Gigabit Networking Power Seasonic X760 SS-760KM: ATX12V v2.3, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Gold Software OS Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64 Graphics Nvidia GeForce 285.62 Chipset Intel INF 9.2.3.1020

A couple years have passed since I thought I needed a liquid cooling kit to overclock processors at safe voltage levels. But reports of high current loads at moderate settings forced me to reconsider my options. Previously mounted into a test station and left to languish over the same period, Swiftech’s Apogee GTX kit was resurrected and repurposed using nothing more than an LGA 1366 top bracket and a set of LGA 2011 mounting screws left-over from other projects.

G.Skills Ripjaws DDR3-2200 allows us to test the overclocking capabilities of each motherboard using one module per channel, and the basic performance of each board at default DDR3-1600 SPD values. The firm sent a second set for our eight-DIMM tests, using the same ICs but different XMP values.

Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 580 pushes our CPU limits under games.

Samsung’s MZPA256HMDR 256GB SSD keeps load times and idle power low.