If the 288P6LJEB used the speedy control board found in Asus’ and Planar’s monitors, it would be a winner. If you aren’t looking for a gaming screen, it gets the job done based on perfectly acceptable color performance and excellent build quality.

Philips 288P6LJEB 28-inch Ultra HD Monitor Review

Given high demand for inexpensive Ultra HD displays, it seems that 28-inch TN panels are appearing at an increasing rate. We’ve already reviewed new screens from Asus, Dell and Planar, finding them to be decent solutions for budget-conscious users looking for higher pixel density.

We covered the subject of pricing in Planar IX2850 28-Inch Ultra HD Monitor Review: Affordable 4K, but it bears repeating. If you want 4K today, you have three choices. At the high end are 32-inch IGZO panels from Dell, Asus and Sharp. They sell for between $2000 and $3000. The Dell UP3214Q offers a wide gamut option, while the other two are sRGB-only.

The next price point is between $1000 and $1500. That gets you a 24-inch AH-IPS panel from Dell or NEC, with an Adobe RGB option on both screens, along with superb color accuracy and decent contrast. We reviewed the UP2414Q and the EA244UHD and found them among the best displays we’d measured in all areas of performance.

For gamers, the best 4K products right now are the 28-inch TN panels. Viewing angles are not as good as IPS and you do give up a little contrast, but right now prices are stable at $600 and below. A couple of them add fast panel response and low input lag to the mix. We recorded excellent results from Asus's PB287Q and Planar's IX2850 that beat many QHD/IPS screens.

Today, we’re taking a look at our fourth example – Philips’ 288P6LJEB. Like the aforementioned group, it's attractively-priced. And according to our tests, it acquits itself as well in most areas of performance.

Brand & Model Philips 288P6LJEB Panel Type & Backlight TN / W-LED, edge array Screen Size & Aspect Ratio 28in / 16:9 Max Resolution & Refresh Rate 3840x2160 @ 60Hz Native Color Depth & Gamut 10-bit (8-bit w/FRC) / sRGB Response Time (GTG) 5ms Brightness 300cd/m2 Speakers 2 x 3W Video Inputs 1 x DisplayPort, 1 x HDMI/MHL,1 x DVI, 1 x VGA Audio 1 x 3.5mm / 1 x headphone USB v3.0 - 1 x up, 2 x downv2.0 - 2 x down Panel DimensionsWxHxD w/base 25.9 x 22.6 x 10.7in659 x 573 x 273mm Panel Thickness 2in / 50mm Bezel Width .7-1.3in / 18-33mm Weight 17.7lbs / 8kg Warranty Three years

Innolux, formerly Chi Mei Optoelectronics, list only two versions of the same panel part in its catalog: a 28-inch TN screen with an 8-bit/FRC color depth for an effective 10-bit signal path (if you have the appropriate graphics hardware). The backlight is a white LED and its brightness is rated at 300cd/m2. The only difference between them is an apparent refresh for 2014.

To that component, Philips adds a full set of convenience features. You get plenty of inputs, including a legacy VGA port for analog signals. To operate the monitor at its native resolution, however, you need to use DisplayPort 1.2 for 60Hz or HDMI for 30Hz.

Unique to the 288P6LJEB is Philips’ SmartControl Premium software. It’s included on a CD in the box, or you can download it from the manufacturer’s website. It can help you with calibration by giving you desktop access to all image controls, along with test patterns. It doesn't work with any calibration instruments though. Adjustment with SmartControl is strictly by eye.

It also has a neat window management feature that automatically sizes and places applications in any on-screen configuration you desire, up to four quadrants. We’ve seen a similar tool bundled with AOC monitors.

Our initial impression of the first Philips monitor we've reviewed is that it has decent build quality, a useful set of extras and represents an inexpensive way to add 4K to your rig without breaking the bank. Let’s take a closer look.