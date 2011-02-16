Trending

What Do High-End Graphics Cards Cost In Terms Of Electricity?

Many reviews analyze the minimum and maximum power consumption of a given graphics card. But just how much power does a high-end graphics card really need during the course of standard operation? This long-term test sheds some light on that question.

Test System And Measured Applications

Our Test System

We're using a platform based on AMD's Phenom II X6 1090T. We measure the energy consumption for this base configuration later in the article.

ComponentesDetails
CPUAMD Phenom II X6 1090T (Thuban) @ 4.0 GHz
CoolingProlimatech Megahalems + Noiseblocker Multiframe M12-PS
RAM4 x 4 GB Kingston HyperX 1600 CL9
MotherboardMSI 870A Fuzion Power Edition
HDD128 GB Kingston V100
PSUAntec HCG 900
OSWindows 7 Ultimate x64

 

Selection of Games and Applications

Type of ApplicationTitle
Games(depending on the profile)Counter-Strike (1.6)Half Life 2Just Cause 2Crysis WarheadCryostasisDragon Age OriginsSims 3TronMafia IILost Planet 2NFS: Hot Pursuit 2010NFS: Most WantedFallout: New Vegas (DirectX 9)CoD: Black OpsMetro 2033World of WarcraftA selection of browser games (windowed)
Applications(depending on the profile)Adobe Photoshop (D3D)Adobe Acrobat (GDI, GDI+)Corel Draw (GDI, GDI+)AutoCAD (OpenGL)Google Earth (D3D, OpenGL)Microsoft Office 2010 (D2D)Mozilla Firefox (Youtube HD videos)Windows Mediaplayer Classic (Decoding)Windows Media Player (Decoding, D2D visualizations)CyberLink Power DVD 10 (Decoding)

Our selection of three different users isn’t fully and unequivocally transferable to every PC enthusiast out there. And we did not consider all of the various applications the three users run that do not produce any measurable increase in GPU load. But at least the hardware demands and GPU loads of the applications listed above are, in our opinion, balanced enough that a relatively general assertion can be made. Especially considering that each interested reader is free to make his or her own measurements based on our approach.

