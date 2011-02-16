What Do High-End Graphics Cards Cost In Terms Of Electricity?

Test System And Measured Applications
Our Test System
We're using a platform based on AMD's Phenom II X6 1090T. We measure the energy consumption for this base configuration later in the article.
|Componentes
|Details
|CPU
|AMD Phenom II X6 1090T (Thuban) @ 4.0 GHz
|Cooling
|Prolimatech Megahalems + Noiseblocker Multiframe M12-PS
|RAM
|4 x 4 GB Kingston HyperX 1600 CL9
|Motherboard
|MSI 870A Fuzion Power Edition
|HDD
|128 GB Kingston V100
|PSU
|Antec HCG 900
|OS
|Windows 7 Ultimate x64
Selection of Games and Applications
|Type of Application
|Title
|Games(depending on the profile)
|Counter-Strike (1.6)Half Life 2Just Cause 2Crysis WarheadCryostasisDragon Age OriginsSims 3TronMafia IILost Planet 2NFS: Hot Pursuit 2010NFS: Most WantedFallout: New Vegas (DirectX 9)CoD: Black OpsMetro 2033World of WarcraftA selection of browser games (windowed)
|Applications(depending on the profile)
|Adobe Photoshop (D3D)Adobe Acrobat (GDI, GDI+)Corel Draw (GDI, GDI+)AutoCAD (OpenGL)Google Earth (D3D, OpenGL)Microsoft Office 2010 (D2D)Mozilla Firefox (Youtube HD videos)Windows Mediaplayer Classic (Decoding)Windows Media Player (Decoding, D2D visualizations)CyberLink Power DVD 10 (Decoding)
Our selection of three different users isn’t fully and unequivocally transferable to every PC enthusiast out there. And we did not consider all of the various applications the three users run that do not produce any measurable increase in GPU load. But at least the hardware demands and GPU loads of the applications listed above are, in our opinion, balanced enough that a relatively general assertion can be made. Especially considering that each interested reader is free to make his or her own measurements based on our approach.
Typo on the enthusiast graph. calculations are correct, but it should be 13ct/kWh, not 22ct/kWh.
Also I can't imagine having 8 hours of gaming time every day. 5 hours even seems extreme. Sometimes, you just can't game AT ALL in a day, or a week.
Some people do have lives...