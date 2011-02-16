What Do High-End Graphics Cards Cost In Terms Of Electricity?

Test System And Measured Applications

Our Test System

We're using a platform based on AMD's Phenom II X6 1090T. We measure the energy consumption for this base configuration later in the article.

Componentes Details CPU AMD Phenom II X6 1090T (Thuban) @ 4.0 GHz Cooling Prolimatech Megahalems + Noiseblocker Multiframe M12-PS RAM 4 x 4 GB Kingston HyperX 1600 CL9 Motherboard MSI 870A Fuzion Power Edition HDD 128 GB Kingston V100 PSU Antec HCG 900 OS Windows 7 Ultimate x64





Selection of Games and Applications

Type of Application Title Games(depending on the profile) Counter-Strike (1.6)Half Life 2Just Cause 2Crysis WarheadCryostasisDragon Age OriginsSims 3TronMafia IILost Planet 2NFS: Hot Pursuit 2010NFS: Most WantedFallout: New Vegas (DirectX 9)CoD: Black OpsMetro 2033World of WarcraftA selection of browser games (windowed) Applications(depending on the profile) Adobe Photoshop (D3D)Adobe Acrobat (GDI, GDI+)Corel Draw (GDI, GDI+)AutoCAD (OpenGL)Google Earth (D3D, OpenGL)Microsoft Office 2010 (D2D)Mozilla Firefox (Youtube HD videos)Windows Mediaplayer Classic (Decoding)Windows Media Player (Decoding, D2D visualizations)CyberLink Power DVD 10 (Decoding)

Our selection of three different users isn’t fully and unequivocally transferable to every PC enthusiast out there. And we did not consider all of the various applications the three users run that do not produce any measurable increase in GPU load. But at least the hardware demands and GPU loads of the applications listed above are, in our opinion, balanced enough that a relatively general assertion can be made. Especially considering that each interested reader is free to make his or her own measurements based on our approach.