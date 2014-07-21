PowerColor Devil 13 Dual Core R9 290X 8 GB Review: Dual Hawaii on Air

In The Box, Dimensions, And Weight

In The Box

There’s a lot of stuff in this box. Apart from the driver CD, there are two 6-to-8-pin adapters and a kind of graphics card stand that can be fastened between the Devil 13 board and chassis floor (or power supply) so the PCI Express slot doesn't have to bear all of the weight. Later, we'll get everything set up to determine if this works. Of course, then there's the previously-mentioned Razer Ouroboros gaming mouse.

A Bonus: Razer's Ouroboros Gaming Mouse

Peripherals are highly personal, so however you feel about the Ouroboros, we can't really pass judgment without an in-depth review. Regardless, this is a high-end mouse with a price to match and plenty of enthusiasts will appreciate its inclusion. Razor gives the device's body a number of configuration options, allowing it to be individualized. It's wireless, too, which comes in handy.

Dimensions and Weight

It’s important to note that the height of the PCIe power connectors and their protruding cables need to be added to the net height of the card.

Dimensions and Weight Length, from Bracket to End of Cooler 310 mm Height, from Slot to Top Edge of Cooler 132 mm Depth, from Back of PCB to Front of Cooler 55 mm Depth on Back, from PCB to Top of Screw Head 8 mm Weight 2343 g

A massive weight of more than 2.3 kg makes PowerColor's Devil 13 the heaviest board we've ever reviewed by a wide margin.