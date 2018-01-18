Project CARS 2 Performance Review

Graphics & Rendering Settings
Graphics & Rendering Settings
There are a significant number of graphics options available in Project CARS 2. Texture quality and filtering, track detail, shading, cars, grass quality, particle density, and anti-aliasing: almost everything can be customized. It's regrettable that there are no presets available, though. These would have made it a lot easier to choose and manage our settings. Thankfully, each option is accompanied by a brief explanation.
Medium/Ultra
The main difference between our Medium and Ultra modes can be found in the quality of shading and lighting, in the complexity and density of decorative elements (spectators, vehicles, and even trees), and to a lesser extent, anti-aliasing quality. Reflections are also more detailed dialed up to Ultra, as you might expect.
Overall, the Medium setting is acceptable, even though it is understandably less visually appealing. We did notice a tendency for far-away trees to shimmer, though, which gets annoying from a game so focused on realism.
Low/Ultra
With the settings pushed down as far as they go, it's hard to call this an immersive experience. The shadows, grass, and spectators all disappear. The textures lose all of their detail. And we're haunted by aliasing artifacts. In short, if you have to stomach the lowest graphics quality options, it's time to upgrade. Project CARS 2 just won't be enjoyable for you.
I'm assuming the "GTX 1080" is a misprint. While I'm an AMD fan, I know the RX 580 isn't anywhere near as good as the GTX 1080. Also, I didn't see any testing done with the GTX 1080, but the GTX 1060 did show up.
Also...any plans to do some more testing with other older/lower GPUs? I'm only asking because a) although the listed minimum (GTX 680) isn't too far off the RX 580/GTX 1060 in performance, it is 3 generations behind (& you did testing with GPUs that are technically lower on the hierarchy than a GTX 680); & b) my own GPU (R9 380) is roughly comparable to the 680 (& superior to the GTX 1050/1050TI & RX 460/560 that were used in testing).
but stock i7 950 has around half single core performance of i7 3450...
so dont expect miracles
VR sim racing is a real big deal, and PCars 2 is one of the best looking but most demanding of them. It would be nice to have a list of the most important graphics settings with respect to performance impact.
They didn't make enough profit on the first?