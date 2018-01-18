Project CARS 2 Performance Review

Graphics & Rendering Settings

Graphics & Rendering Settings

There are a significant number of graphics options available in Project CARS 2. Texture quality and filtering, track detail, shading, cars, grass quality, particle density, and anti-aliasing: almost everything can be customized. It's regrettable that there are no presets available, though. These would have made it a lot easier to choose and manage our settings. Thankfully, each option is accompanied by a brief explanation.

Medium/Ultra

The main difference between our Medium and Ultra modes can be found in the quality of shading and lighting, in the complexity and density of decorative elements (spectators, vehicles, and even trees), and to a lesser extent, anti-aliasing quality. Reflections are also more detailed dialed up to Ultra, as you might expect.

Overall, the Medium setting is acceptable, even though it is understandably less visually appealing. We did notice a tendency for far-away trees to shimmer, though, which gets annoying from a game so focused on realism.

Low/Ultra

With the settings pushed down as far as they go, it's hard to call this an immersive experience. The shadows, grass, and spectators all disappear. The textures lose all of their detail. And we're haunted by aliasing artifacts. In short, if you have to stomach the lowest graphics quality options, it's time to upgrade. Project CARS 2 just won't be enjoyable for you.

