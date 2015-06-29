System Builder Marathon Q2 2015: $1600 Mini Performance PC

Synthetics

Futuremark 3DMark & PCMark

One of the performance secrets of the full ATX build is that it uses “Enhanced” turbo ratios, whereby the CPU operates at its maximum turbo ratio regardless of the number of active cores, by default. I didn’t expect to see that affect 3DMark scores, but I did notice the stark difference between CPU-based Physics tests. Conversely, the Mini ITX machine overclocked to a fixed 4.3 GHz where the full-sized system varied from 4.0 to 4.3 GHz, and the opposite ratio of Physics performance appears.

PCMark shows that the Samsung 850 Evo in both Q2 machines outpaces the Crucial MX100 of the Q1 system, but not much else.

SiSoftware Sandra

Sandra Arithmetic loves the fixed overclock of the little system, but otherwise favor’s the big machines quad-channel memory configuration. Cryptography for example gets a big boost in bandwidth-intense Encoding/Decoding turnaround.

Fortunately for the small system, the bandwidth of quad-channel mode isn’t nearly double that of dual-channel mode. Not even when the big machine is overclocked to DDR4-3200 while the small system struggles to reach DDR4-2666.