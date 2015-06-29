System Builder Marathon Q2 2015: $1600 Mini Performance PC

Introduction
System Builder Marathon Q2 2015
Here are links to each of the five articles in this quarter’s System Builder Marathon (we’ll update them as each story is published). And remember, these systems are all being given away at the end of the marathon.
To enter the giveaway, please fill out this SurveyGizmo form, and be sure to read the complete rules before entering!
- $1600 Performance PC
- $1600 Mini Performance PC
- $1600 Gaming PC
- $1600 Mini Gaming PC
- System Value Compared
