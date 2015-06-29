System Builder Marathon Q2 2015: $1600 Mini Performance PC

Gaming

Arma 3 sees the weakest benefit from the Q1 system’s SLI configuration, while Battlefield 4 and Far Cry 3 get the most benefit from the extra card. The 200FPS cap in Battlefield 4 is a primary reason why SLI systems don’t do better in our SBM gaming tests, and a good reason why we have a separate value chart for gaming at high resolution. Unlike most other games, Far Cry 3 actually needed the second card to play Ultra Quality smoothly at 5760x1080.

Grid 2’s “High Quality” is actually a fairly low setting for testing high-end graphics cards, and is typically limited first by memory performance, then by CPU performance. We indeed see the benefits of DDR4 at our lowest Grid 2 test settings, but surprisingly see little difference between dual-channel (Mini ITX) and quad-channel (Full ATX) configurations.