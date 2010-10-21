Trending

AMD Radeon HD 6870 And 6850: Is Barts A Step Forward?

AMD's Radeon HD 6870 1 GB

The size of the reference Radeon HD 6870 is very similar to the reference Radeon HD 5850 (the card in the middle). Both models are about 10 ¼ inches long. The Radeon HD 6870 is slightly longer, but it appears even more so because the Radeon HD 5850’s cooler is tapered off at the end. The Radeon HD 6870 weighs in at 1 lb., 16 oz.--two ounces more than the reference 5850.

The Radeon HD 6870 requires the same two 6-pin auxiliary power cables, but the placement is much more appropriate (on the top of the card, instead of the rear). Note that the Radeon HD 6870 only has a single CrossFire bridge, limiting the card to two-way configurations. The Radeon HD 5850 reference card had two of these bridges, enabling triple- and quadruple-card setups.

AMD arms its Radeon HD 6870 reference card with two DVI, one HDMI, and two mini-DisplayPort outputs. As we’ve mentioned, the DVI output beside the exhaust port is a single-link output, while the other is dual-link-capable.

MSI’s take on the Radeon HD 6870 is closely based on AMD's reference design. It comes bundled with two Molex-to-PCIe power adapters, a mini-DisplayPort-to-DisplayPort adapter, a DVI-to-VGA adapter, a manual, the user guide, a driver/utility CD, and a CrossFire bridge. The card is clocked at the reference rates and is equipped with a gigabyte of GDDR5 memory.


The HIS Radeon HD 6870 comes equipped with a CrossFire bridge, dual Molex-to-PCIe power adapters, a DVI-to-VGA adapter, and a CD folder that includes a manual, driver/utility CD, and a HIS sticker. Like all of the vanguard Radeon HD 6870 cards, it is set to reference specs with a 1 GB of memory.

314 Comments Comment from the forums
  • SteelCity1981 22 October 2010 12:42
    Yeah I agree. I don't get AMD's marketing on the 6000 series. One would think that the 6870 would obv performan better then the 5870 at first glance but instead it yelds less performance then the 5870. That just doesn't make any sense from a consumor standpoint.
    Reply
  • TheRockMonsi 22 October 2010 12:44
    I like where AMD is going with the 6000 series, not so much with naming, but pretty much everything else about it. Can't wait for the 6900's, those are going to be beasts!!!!!
    Reply
  • Randomacts 22 October 2010 12:45
    Its here.....
    Reply
  • Poisoner 22 October 2010 12:47
    I think AMD did a great job with these cards. Its just sick at what performance you can get for 200 bucks.
    Reply
  • 22 October 2010 12:49
    Super review. but i think HD6850 is faster than 1gb gtx 460....
    Reply
  • duk3 22 October 2010 12:52
    Nice benchmark suite!
    I am looking forward to the 6900 series and 22nm gpus later on for some real performance improvements.
    Reply
  • takeapieandrun 22 October 2010 12:52
    Not exactly powerhouses, but I do believe they will be great for market competition.
    Reply
  • agnickolov 22 October 2010 12:53
    This is what happens when a company is left with no competition for so long...
    Reply
  • forces 22 October 2010 12:53
    nice but... where is Crysis!!!? they can play Crysis i know but how well can they play it? everyone has Crysis and have played Crysis and will play it... :(, its a nice game to compare perfomance...
    Reply
  • rottingsheep 22 October 2010 13:02
    6850 vs 1gb 460. i would pick 460 because it overclocks a lot better
    Reply