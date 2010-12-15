Radeon HD 6970 And 6950 Review: Is Cayman A Gator Or A Crock?

Test Setup And Benchmarks

Test Hardware Processors Intel Core i7-980X (Gulftown) 3.33 GHz at 3.73 GHz (28 * 133 MHz), LGA 1366, 6.4 GT/s QPI, 12 MB Shared L3, Hyper-Threading enabled, Power-savings enabled Motherboard Gigabyte X58A-UD5 (LGA 1366) Intel X58/ICH10R, BIOS FB Memory Kingston 6 GB (3 x 2 GB) DDR3-2000, KHX2000C8D3T1K3/6GX @ 8-8-8-24 and 1.65 V Hard Drive Intel SSDSA2M160G2GC 160 GB SATA 3Gb/s Graphics AMD Radeon HD 6970 2 GB AMD Radeon HD 6950 2 GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 5701.25 GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 580 1.5 GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 480 1.5 GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 470 1.25 GB 2 x Zotac GeForce GTX 460 1 GB SLI 2 x AMD Radeon HD 6850 1 GB CrossFire AMD Radeon HD 5970 2 GB AMD Radeon HD 5870 1 GB AMD Radeon HD 6870 1 GB Power Supply Cooler Master UCP-1000 W System Software And Drivers Operating System Windows 7 Ultimate 64-bit DirectX DirectX 11 Graphics Driver AMD 8.79.6.2RC2_Dec7 (For Radeon HD 6970 and 6950) AMD Catalyst 10.10d AMD Catalyst 10.10e (For Radeon HD 6850 1 GB in CrossFire) Nvidia GeForce Release 263.09 (For GTX 570) Nvidia GeForce Release 260.99 (For GTX 480 and 470) Nvidia GeForce Release 262.99 (For GTX 580)

Today's comparison includes one of the largest collections of graphics cards we've ever put into a single piece. Between the general benchmarks and the added CrossFire/SLI numbers, we've included two Radeon HD 6970s, two Radeon HD 6950s, two Radeon HD 6870s, two Radeon HD 6850s, a Radeon HD 5970, a Radeon HD 5870, two GeForce GTX 580s, a GeForce GTX 480, two GeForce GTX 570s, a GeForce GTX 470, and two GeForce GTX 460s. By my count, that's more than 47 billion transistors worth of graphics hardware on the test bench.

Much of this is the result of reader feedback, both in the comments sections of my stories, which I monitor as often as time permits, and on Twitter, which I'm able to check more regularly. Keep that feedback coming. Two notable take-aways from the last time around: I've added the GeForce GTX 460s for reference, and I've included more extensive CrossFire/SLI testing with scaling analysis.

That's more than 47 billion transistors worth of GPU.