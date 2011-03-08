AMD Radeon HD 6990 4 GB Review: Antilles Makes (Too Much) Noise

Benchmark Results: 3DMark 11 (DX11)

3DMark 11 is good news for AMD’s flagship. Not only would Radeon HD 5970 have remained the fastest card in the world were it not for the 6990, but the Radeon HD 6990 adds an impressive burst of speed to what we were already seeing.

The performance BIOS demonstrates an appreciable benefit over the default shipping firmware. We’re not sure the gain is worth voiding your warranty over, but if you were planning to overclock anyway, AMD’s more aggressive settings help achieve better scores with the simple flip of a switch. Nice.

Clearly, Nvidia needs to answer back. Its flagship GeForce GTX 580 falls into a distant third place. And while we imagine the company has a thermal challenge in front of it, providing it's looking to cram two GF110s onto a single PCB, we’re looking forward to evaluating the result of its efforts.