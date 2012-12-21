AMD Radeon HD 8790M: Next-Gen Mobile Mainstream Graphics Preview

World Of Warcraft: Mists Of Pandaria
As Blizzard continues to develop World of Warcraft, we've watched the game evolve and incorporate more demanding graphics options. It leverages DirectX 11 to help improve performance. And it scales according to CPU and GPU horsepower.
AMD's Radeon HD 7670M fares best at 1280x720 using the High quality preset. If you want a reasonable experience at 1600x900 or 1920x1080, you need to adopt a less taxing detail setting, particularly since our flight path-based test isn't as gnarly as running through a heavily-populated city or a raid in full swing.
In contrast, the Radeon HD 8790M is 30-40% faster, making it possible to game at up to 1920x1080.
AMD's new GPU looks more impressive when we push the graphics workload up using Ultra quality. The Radeon HD 8790M enables anywhere from 50 to 80% higher average frame rates compared to the 7670M, which jerks around too much, even at 1280x720.
And if thermal management is an issue, then the desktop GPUs could always be undervolted (but of course more expensive because of the extra step).
Though i suspect you and Chris already have large 'hints' about the HD8000 series performance, but under NDA.
In the words of Sgt. Schultz "I know nothing." =_=
Cheers,
Andrew Ku
Tom's Hardware
That's what they all say! ;)
If you look, there is only one chip (shown on this page) which means it is not being CrossFired. I agree that 8780M would be a better name than 8790M. Andrew Ku, maybe on the front page you can clarify this?
About using desktop parts, it is my understanding that they sometimes do exactly that. Take the 7970M, which as far as I can tell, is an 78XX part (I forget which one) except the mobile chip has MUCH higher binning than the desktop 78XX.