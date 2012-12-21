AMD Radeon HD 8790M: Next-Gen Mobile Mainstream Graphics Preview

World Of Warcraft: Mists Of Pandaria

As Blizzard continues to develop World of Warcraft, we've watched the game evolve and incorporate more demanding graphics options. It leverages DirectX 11 to help improve performance. And it scales according to CPU and GPU horsepower.

AMD's Radeon HD 7670M fares best at 1280x720 using the High quality preset. If you want a reasonable experience at 1600x900 or 1920x1080, you need to adopt a less taxing detail setting, particularly since our flight path-based test isn't as gnarly as running through a heavily-populated city or a raid in full swing.

In contrast, the Radeon HD 8790M is 30-40% faster, making it possible to game at up to 1920x1080.

AMD's new GPU looks more impressive when we push the graphics workload up using Ultra quality. The Radeon HD 8790M enables anywhere from 50 to 80% higher average frame rates compared to the 7670M, which jerks around too much, even at 1280x720.