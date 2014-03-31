Partner Cards: 10 Radeon R9 270 And 270X Boards, Reviewed

Noise And Fan Speed

Noise

We first measure each graphics card's noise level in different workloads using the same studio microphone and calibration seen in our audio reviews. The microphone is positioned perpendicular to the middle of the graphics card at a distance of 50 cm.

Model: Idle Moderate Load Full Load Asus DirectCU II R9270X-DC2T-4GD5 R9 270X 4 GB 30.8 dB(A) 39.7 dB(A) 44.5 dB(A) Club 3D royalQueen CGAX-R927X6 R9 270X 2 GB 30.9 dB(A) 38.5 dB(A) 43.2 dB(A) Gigabyte GV-R927XOC-4GD R9 270X 4 GB 31.0 dB(A) 39.1 dB(A) 44.2 dB(A) HIS IceQ X² Turbo Boost Clock H270XQMT2G2 R9 270X 2 GB 31.6 dB(A) 41.5 dB(A) 45.6 dBA HIS iPower IceQ X² Turbo H270QMT2G2M R9 270 2 GB 30.7 dB(A) 35.8 dB(A) 40.3 dB(A) MSI Radeon R9 270X Gaming 4 GB 30.8 dB(A) 34.8 dB(A) 37.1 dB(A) PowerColor PCS+ AXR9 270X 2GBD5-PPDHE R9 270X 2 GB 30.6 dB(A) 34.8 dB(A) 37,2 dB(A) Sapphire Dual-X 100365L R9 270 2 GB 30.8 db(A) 33.2 dB(A) 36.6 dB(A) Sapphire Toxic Radeon R9 270X 2 GB 31.2 dB(A) 37.2 dB(A) 42.5 dB(A) Sapphire Vapor-X 100364VXL Radeon R9 270X 2 GB 31.8 dB(A) 40.8 dB(A) 44.7 dB(A)

Fan Speed

The number, diameter, and rotational speed of the fans are mainly what determine the cooler's noise level. We present the RPM curves for each graphics card separately; we tried, and putting them into one graph is too cluttered.

Asus DirectCU II R9270X-DC2T-4GD5 R9 270X 4 GB

Club 3D royalQueen CGAX-R927X6 R9 270X 2 GB

Gigabyte GV-R927XOC-4GD R9 270X 4 GB

HIS IceQ X² Turbo Boost Clock H270XQMT2G2 R9 270X 2 GB

HIS iPower IceQ X² Turbo H270QMT2G2M R9 270 2 GB

MSI Radeon R9 270X Gaming 4 GB

PowerColor PCS+ AXR9 270X 2GBD5-PPDHE R9 270X 2 GB

Sapphire Dual-X 100365L R9 270 2 GB

Sapphire Toxic Radeon R9 270X 2 GB

Sapphire Vapor-X 100364VXL Radeon R9 270X 2 GB