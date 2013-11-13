AMD Radeon R9 270 Review: Replacing The Radeon HD 7800s

Results: Company Of Heroes 2

Company of Heroes 2 is the sequel to Relic's popular World War II RTS. We've seen it hammer CPUs and GPUs alike, so let's see how these mid-range boards get along.

The Radeon cards deliver expected results, but Nvidia's GeForce boards take a beating. It's possible that the company's driver team has work to do still.

Charting frame time variance demonstrates strange behavior from every card. We see five to 10 millisecond peaks at regular intervals. Unsure of what these strange numbers would mean to our average performance calculations, we're excluding Company of Heroes from our summary on the last page.