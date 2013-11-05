AMD Radeon R9 290 Review: Fast And $400, But Is It Consistent?

Results: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

A platform limitation at 1920x1080 causes a bit of havoc in the sorting at 2560x1440 and 3840x2160. Even at Ultra HD resolutions, though, all nine solutions serve up playable average frame rates. Even with the high-res texture pack installed, AMD’s Radeon R9 280X averages more than 50 FPS.

It takes scales starting at 80 FPS (at 1920x1080), 60 FPS (at 2560x1440), and 40 FPS (at 3840x2160) to put some distance between nine cards in Skyrim.

Worst-case variance at 3840x2160 is a mixed bag. Otherwise, all of these cards serve up a reasonably smooth experience.