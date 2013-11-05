AMD Radeon R9 290 Review: Fast And $400, But Is It Consistent?

Results: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
A platform limitation at 1920x1080 causes a bit of havoc in the sorting at 2560x1440 and 3840x2160. Even at Ultra HD resolutions, though, all nine solutions serve up playable average frame rates. Even with the high-res texture pack installed, AMD’s Radeon R9 280X averages more than 50 FPS.
It takes scales starting at 80 FPS (at 1920x1080), 60 FPS (at 2560x1440), and 40 FPS (at 3840x2160) to put some distance between nine cards in Skyrim.
Worst-case variance at 3840x2160 is a mixed bag. Otherwise, all of these cards serve up a reasonably smooth experience.
http://techreport.com/review/25602/amd-radeon-r9-290-graphics-card-reviewed/9
Chris, these results differ drastically from real world results from 290X owners at OCN... I understand that your observations are anecdotal and based on a very small sample size but do you mind looking into this matter further because putting such a statement in bold in the conclusion even though it contradicts real world experiences of owners just provides a false assumption to the uninformed reader...
The above claim has already escalated further than it should... A Swiss site actually has already rebutted by testing their own press sample with a retail model and concluded the following:
Now to wait for the non-reference cards at the end of the month!
It looks like a good card for the price as it even keeps up with the $100 more GTX780. This is good as NVidia may drop prices even more which means we could also see a price drop on the 290X and I wouldn't mind a new 290X Toxic for sub $500.
Best to wait a month or two before buying to see how this all goes down