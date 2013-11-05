Trending

AMD Radeon R9 290 Review: Fast And $400, But Is It Consistent?

By ,

We have all the makings of a dramatic launch: new high-end hardware, a last-minute delay for more performance, a crazy twist based on retail hardware, and our own home-baked solution to AMD's noise problem. Does Radeon R9 290 impress us or fall short?

Results: Metro: Last Light

At 1920x1080, our Metro: Last Light numbers put AMD’s dual-Tahiti card in the lead, followed by the Radeon R9 290X we reviewed a couple of weeks ago. The R9 290 with its 47% maximum fan speed settings places third, surprisingly beating Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 690. From there, Nvidia’s GeForce GTX Titan finishes fifth, trailed by the R9 290X we purchased from Newegg. That’s a 13% difference between the sampled and retail cards.

At 2560x1440, Nvidia’s boards regain some ground. However, the 290X and 290 cards from AMD still beat GeForce GTX Titan. Meanwhile, that retail card files in behind GeForce GTX 780—a board that sells for $50 less.

Hawaii gets its mojo back a bit at 3840x2160, where its better-balanced back-end and copious memory bandwidth land the retail card in front of GeForce GTX 780, but behind Titan. No matter—those frame rates are too low for single-GPU configurations, anyway.

Most of these boards are grouped up fairly tightly in the frame rate over time charts. At 3840x2160, even the fastest solution drops under 20 FPS. It’d take a couple of Radeon R9 290X cards to achieve playability using the settings we’ve picked.

Most of the variance numbers from Metro are solid. There are four exceptions that come from four different GPUs, so it’s probable that the average and 75th percentile results from those boards would probably look a lot more similar than the worst-case figures.

169 Comments Comment from the forums
  • slomo4sho 05 November 2013 05:12
    This is a win at $400! Good job AMD!

    http://techreport.com/review/25602/amd-radeon-r9-290-graphics-card-reviewed/9

    11865199 said:
    However, the two retail Radeon R9 290X boards in our lab are both slower than the 290 tested today. They average lower clock rates over time, pushing frame rates down. Clearly there’s something wrong when the derivative card straight from AMD ends up on top of the just-purchased flagships. So who’s to say that retail 290s won’t follow suit, and when we start buying those cards, they prove to underperform GeForce GTX 780? We can only speculate at this point, though anecdotal evidence gleaned from our experience with R9 290X is suggestive.

    Chris, these results differ drastically from real world results from 290X owners at OCN... I understand that your observations are anecdotal and based on a very small sample size but do you mind looking into this matter further because putting such a statement in bold in the conclusion even though it contradicts real world experiences of owners just provides a false assumption to the uninformed reader...

    The above claim has already escalated further than it should... A Swiss site actually has already rebutted by testing their own press sample with a retail model and concluded the following:

    With the results in hand, the picture is clear. The performance is basically identical between the press copy and graphics card from the shelf, at least in Uber mode. Any single frame per second is different, which is what may be considered normal as bonds or uncertainty in the measurements.

    In the quiet mode, where the dynamic frequencies to work overtime, the situation becomes slightly turbid. A minor performance difference can be seen in some titles, and even if it is not about considerable variations, the trend is clear. In the end, it does an average variance tion of only a few percent, ie no extreme levels. The reason may include slightly less contact with the cooler, or simply easy changing ambient temperature.
    Reply
  • Heironious 05 November 2013 05:19
    This is weird, something must be wrong with your system. I have an i5-2500, GTX 780, 16 GB G Skill 1333, 500 GB samsung SSD, Windows 8.1 64 bit, and on Ultra with 4x MSAA I get 80 - 100 FPS....
    Reply
  • Heironious 05 November 2013 05:21
    And thats on Multiplayer 64 man servers....
    Reply
  • cangelini 05 November 2013 05:25
    This is the single-player campaign.
    Reply
  • aznjoka 05 November 2013 05:31
    According to Tom's Benchmarks Nvidia's price drop just became meaningless
    Reply
  • Heironious 05 November 2013 05:35
    Multiplayer would add more stress to the CPUs / GPU's. Like I said, something is wrong with their machine. I would prob get higher on single player. Im going to check and find out.
    Reply
  • DBGT_87 05 November 2013 05:36
    hope we will not wait so long for the custom cards
    Reply
  • slomo4sho 05 November 2013 05:46
    11865222 said:
    According to Tom's Benchmarks Nvidia's price drop just became meaningless

    Now to wait for the non-reference cards at the end of the month!
    Reply
  • jimmysmitty 05 November 2013 06:00
    I agree that the stock cooling is pretty bad but in honesty, no matter how nice they make it after market is always better. The Titan may not have had after market but if it did it would have cooled better.

    It looks like a good card for the price as it even keeps up with the $100 more GTX780. This is good as NVidia may drop prices even more which means we could also see a price drop on the 290X and I wouldn't mind a new 290X Toxic for sub $500.
    Reply
  • guvnaguy 05 November 2013 06:03
    In terms of potential performance it seems like a great card, but you get what you pay for with regards to chip quality and cooling.

    Best to wait a month or two before buying to see how this all goes down
    Reply