AMD Radeon R9 290 Review: Fast And $400, But Is It Consistent?

Results: Metro: Last Light

At 1920x1080, our Metro: Last Light numbers put AMD’s dual-Tahiti card in the lead, followed by the Radeon R9 290X we reviewed a couple of weeks ago. The R9 290 with its 47% maximum fan speed settings places third, surprisingly beating Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 690. From there, Nvidia’s GeForce GTX Titan finishes fifth, trailed by the R9 290X we purchased from Newegg. That’s a 13% difference between the sampled and retail cards.

At 2560x1440, Nvidia’s boards regain some ground. However, the 290X and 290 cards from AMD still beat GeForce GTX Titan. Meanwhile, that retail card files in behind GeForce GTX 780—a board that sells for $50 less.

Hawaii gets its mojo back a bit at 3840x2160, where its better-balanced back-end and copious memory bandwidth land the retail card in front of GeForce GTX 780, but behind Titan. No matter—those frame rates are too low for single-GPU configurations, anyway.

Most of these boards are grouped up fairly tightly in the frame rate over time charts. At 3840x2160, even the fastest solution drops under 20 FPS. It’d take a couple of Radeon R9 290X cards to achieve playability using the settings we’ve picked.

Most of the variance numbers from Metro are solid. There are four exceptions that come from four different GPUs, so it’s probable that the average and 75th percentile results from those boards would probably look a lot more similar than the worst-case figures.