Radeon R9 290X Review: AMD's Back In Ultra-High-End Gaming

By ,

After eight months of watching Nvidia go uncontested in the ultra-high-end graphics market, AMD has a new GPU based on existing technology that promises to challenge the top position. It gets mighty loud at times, but you can't ignore the R9 290X's price.

Results: Battlefield 3 At 1920x1080 And 2560x1440

While both dual-GPU boards rule the roost in Battlefield 3, AMD’s Radeon R9 290X appears as the fastest single-GPU card at both 1920x1080 and 2560x1440, if only barely in both cases.

It used to be that Radeon HD 7990s sold for $600, which would have made them a little more attractive. But now they’re back up to $800 or more, and still broken above 2560x1600 and in multi-monitor configurations (not to mention in multi-card arrays).

The R9 290X is a far better-looking solution at 2560x1440 and 1920x1080, sliding right past the $1000 Titan.

Keeping its nose above 90 FPS at 1920x1080, AMD’s Hawaii-based board is overkill for Battlefield 3, even using the Ultra preset. It’s a far better match for running QHD resolutions.

Frame time variance is low across the board at 2560x1440. The Radeon HD 7990 fares worst, and even its 95th percentile figure is great by all accounts.

498 Comments Comment from the forums
  • beta212 24 October 2013 04:09
    That's incredible. Especially at high res, I wonder how they do it. But the low price alone is enough to blow the competition away. Seriously think about it, it's around half the price for higher performance!
    - AMD: We're not aiming for the ultra high end.
    I think Nvidia just got trolled.
    Reply
  • slomo4sho 24 October 2013 04:12
    Great price point. This card has already broken world records just a few hours after release!

    Reply
  • esrever 24 October 2013 04:17
    2 of these for 4k looks amazing but Im a little disappointed by the power consumption when you crank up performance.
    Reply
  • aznguy0028 24 October 2013 04:19
    I was thinking about hopping on the 7970ghz when it's on sale, but after seeing this, it's time to break apart the piggy bank for the 290x, what value!
    Reply
  • Benthon 24 October 2013 04:21
    Like the conclusion said, you just can't argue about aesthetics and thermals at this price point/performance. Well done AMD, lets see team green's response! Go consumer!
    Reply
  • tuklap 24 October 2013 04:25
    This is awesome for us ^_^
    Reply
  • Shankovich 24 October 2013 04:27
    Wow, and it's pegged at 73% too. Even if nVidia's "780ti" beats the 290X, it probably won't beat a 290X running at full power. And if mantle does make some big performance boosts, nVidia is going to be in a really tight spot. Looking forward to what they'll do. In the mean time, loving this competition! We all win in the end.
    Reply
  • julianbautista87 24 October 2013 04:31
    daaaaayyyyyuuuummmm
    Reply
  • anxiousinfusion 24 October 2013 04:37
    Wait the 290 X... X? is going to be $550?! Forgive me, padre for I have sinned.
    Reply
  • Darkerson 24 October 2013 04:40
    Good job, AMD!
    Reply