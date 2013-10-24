Radeon R9 290X Review: AMD's Back In Ultra-High-End Gaming

Results: Battlefield 3 At 1920x1080 And 2560x1440

While both dual-GPU boards rule the roost in Battlefield 3, AMD’s Radeon R9 290X appears as the fastest single-GPU card at both 1920x1080 and 2560x1440, if only barely in both cases.

It used to be that Radeon HD 7990s sold for $600, which would have made them a little more attractive. But now they’re back up to $800 or more, and still broken above 2560x1600 and in multi-monitor configurations (not to mention in multi-card arrays).

The R9 290X is a far better-looking solution at 2560x1440 and 1920x1080, sliding right past the $1000 Titan.

Keeping its nose above 90 FPS at 1920x1080, AMD’s Hawaii-based board is overkill for Battlefield 3, even using the Ultra preset. It’s a far better match for running QHD resolutions.

Frame time variance is low across the board at 2560x1440. The Radeon HD 7990 fares worst, and even its 95th percentile figure is great by all accounts.