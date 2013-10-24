Radeon R9 290X Review: AMD's Back In Ultra-High-End Gaming

Results: BioShock Infinite At 3840x2160

The finishing order in BioShock is identical to the previous two games, though Uber mode does have an impact, indicating the benefit of increased fan speed to maintaining higher clock rates. GeForce GTX Titan and 780 follow, the former averaging a few frames per second less than R9 290X, and the latter a few frames behind that.

Here’s where the average frame rates are made and broken. Notice that there is a performance spike favoring AMD at the beginning, and another one about halfway through the benchmark. Those same sequences turn into valleys on Nvidia’s hardware. In talking to both companies, there’s no clear explanation for why this divergence would be happening, except that the intro sequence in BioShock might not be taxing enough. Then again, if it’s not taxing at Ultra HD, why didn’t the Nvidia cards hit a ceiling at FHD or QHD (AMD’s cards still spiked; Nvidia’s were flat)?

Variance is a non-issue in BioShock, even at this extreme resolution.