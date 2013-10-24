Radeon R9 290X Review: AMD's Back In Ultra-High-End Gaming

Results: Metro: Last Light At 3840x2160

Benchmarking 120 seconds of Metro’s built-in benchmark yields the following numbers. In short, you’re looking at another narrow victory favoring AMD’s Radeon R9 290X over GeForce GTX Titan. The win is again largely symbolic, though…

The Hawaii-based card approaches 20 FPS on one occasion, indicating that when action picks up in Metro: Last Light, the game punishes high-end hardware. An average in excess of 30 FPS sounds alright, but the minimums tell another story.

Most of the frame time variance numbers aren’t a problem. Only the Radeon HD 7970 GHz Edition exhibits worst-case results that’d be noticeable. This is the same sort of phenomenon demonstrated by Radeon R9 290X in Battlefield 3 at 3840x2160, too.