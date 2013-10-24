Radeon R9 290X Review: AMD's Back In Ultra-High-End Gaming

Results: Tomb Raider At 1920x1080 And 2560x1440

We use a 45-second run-through in Tomb Raider—one of the most taxing passages we could find that’s completely repeatable. At both 1920x1080 and 2560x1440, R9 290X trails the dual-GPU boards, but is faster than GeForce GTX Titan and 780. Nvidia tends to have trouble in this title with TressFX enabled, as we might expect given the feature’s dependence on DirectCompute and AMD’s strength in compute-oriented tasks.

Distinct separation in our frame rate over time chart shows that Tomb Raider is graphics-bound, particularly at the Ultimate quality preset. AMD’s Radeon HD 7990 clearly takes the top spot. However, given its $800+ price tag now, and in light of its outstanding issues, that isn’t a card we’d recommend. Selling for $1000, the GeForce GTX 690 is simply too expensive compared to AMD’s $550 R9 290X.