Radeon R9 295X2 8 GB Review: Project Hydra Gets Liquid Cooling

“Do you have what it takes?” AMD asks, purportedly referring to the big budget and beefy power supply you need before buying its new Radeon R9 295X2. We benchmark the 500 W, dual-GPU beast against several other high-end configs before declaring a winner.

Temperatures And Noise

Thermals

The Asetek closed-loop liquid cooler does a fairly good job, though it's only equipped with a 120 mm radiator. A peak GPU temperature of 65 °C is admirable, particularly considering that we couldn't push a single Radeon R9 290X below 50 °C in our aftermarket cooling project.

Acoustics

We're using a calibrated studio-quality microphone for all sound level measurements. It's positioned at a 90° orientation 50 cm away from each graphics card. Results are collected after each card hits its peak operating temperature in our gaming benchmark.

Although 45 dB(A) is clearly audible, the Radeon R9 295X2 is significantly quieter than any competing setup, while the Radeon HD 6990 and R9 290X in CrossFire blow you right out of the room. AMD clearly put effort into improving the experience it conveys, and we appreciate that.

Sound Level Videos

Lastly, let's compare three generations of dual-GPU graphics cards from AMD in videos.

Radeon R9 295X2

Radeon HD 7990

Radeon HD 6990

115 Comments
  • SVMreborn 08 April 2014 12:19
    The pricing of this beast really impressed me.
  • Marsian Gustrianda 08 April 2014 12:25
    Many people doubt about Dual GPU Hawaii will be Blow Up. It seems AMD really do well job. Nice Looking Card
  • ohim 08 April 2014 12:27
    This card is like the Veyron of WV , show the world what you can do (R295x2) but you`ll still relay on the sales of your WV Golf for revenue (270x, 280x)
  • ferooxidan 08 April 2014 12:40
    Finally the review of this beast! Now continue reading
  • outlw6669 08 April 2014 12:47
    Impressive performance, temperatures and fairly low noise!
    I would prefer a bit lower price, but this looks like a great card for the gamer that has everything!
  • getochkn 08 April 2014 12:55
    Surprised you didn't do a mining hashrate test on it to see what it can push out.
  • gunfighter zeck 08 April 2014 13:01
    the name Dreadnaught originated from Dread Nothing or, fear nothing.
    Boss ship.
  • Maxamus456 08 April 2014 13:14
    Hope this price stays low and not get bloated from bit con miners like its predecessors.
  • blubbey 08 April 2014 13:27
    So let me get this straight. It runs pretty cool, quiet, performs well and (for the moment) is able to play a good selection of games at 4k admirably and is priced competitively. Plus if you are going to drop a bit more on watercooling your GPUs (which is a possibility if you're spending $1200+) that gives this card even greater value. Nice work AMD.
  • marciocattini 08 April 2014 13:28
    Wheres Tom's Hardware seal of approval? =( clearly this card diserves some love!
