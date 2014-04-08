Radeon R9 295X2 8 GB Review: Project Hydra Gets Liquid Cooling

Results: Grid 2

2560x1440

We know Grid 2 to be fairly processor- and memory bandwidth-limited. Fortunately, our X79-based box with its overclocked Core i7 and quad-channel memory controller running at 2133 MT/s should alleviate that bottleneck.

Thanks to optimizations in Nvidia’s newest driver to hammer out overhead, the GeForce GTX 780 Tis score a second victory. Two Radeon R9 290Xes in CrossFire and the R9 295X2 aren’t far behind, though.

As we’ve seen in a few other games already, the top four solutions still appear to be platform-constrained, while the previous-gen dual-GPU boards follow behind.

The slowest contender, Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 690, never dips below 80 FPS. It goes without saying that every option on the board is more than ample for playing Grid 2 at 2560x1440 using the game’s most demanding detail options.

Ultra-low frame time variance results suggest that high frame rates are complemented by smooth gameplay in Grid 2.

All GPU combinations exhibit spikes in frame delivery. However, they aren’t so severe as to negatively to affect the experience.

3840x2160

The Radeon R9 295X2 does really well in Grid 2, slightly outpacing two 290Xes in Crossfire, and more definitively besting some of Nvidia’s fastest cards.

Playable performance isn’t a problem in this typically platform-bound title.

Frame time variance is manageable too, except for the Radeon HD 7990 and GeForce GTX 690.