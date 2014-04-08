Trending

Radeon R9 295X2 8 GB Review: Project Hydra Gets Liquid Cooling

“Do you have what it takes?” AMD asks, purportedly referring to the big budget and beefy power supply you need before buying its new Radeon R9 295X2. We benchmark the 500 W, dual-GPU beast against several other high-end configs before declaring a winner.

Results: Grid 2

2560x1440

We know Grid 2 to be fairly processor- and memory bandwidth-limited. Fortunately, our X79-based box with its overclocked Core i7 and quad-channel memory controller running at 2133 MT/s should alleviate that bottleneck.

Thanks to optimizations in Nvidia’s newest driver to hammer out overhead, the GeForce GTX 780 Tis score a second victory. Two Radeon R9 290Xes in CrossFire and the R9 295X2 aren’t far behind, though.

As we’ve seen in a few other games already, the top four solutions still appear to be platform-constrained, while the previous-gen dual-GPU boards follow behind.

The slowest contender, Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 690, never dips below 80 FPS. It goes without saying that every option on the board is more than ample for playing Grid 2 at 2560x1440 using the game’s most demanding detail options.

Ultra-low frame time variance results suggest that high frame rates are complemented by smooth gameplay in Grid 2.

All GPU combinations exhibit spikes in frame delivery. However, they aren’t so severe as to negatively to affect the experience.

3840x2160

The Radeon R9 295X2 does really well in Grid 2, slightly outpacing two 290Xes in Crossfire, and more definitively besting some of Nvidia’s fastest cards.

Playable performance isn’t a problem in this typically platform-bound title.

Frame time variance is manageable too, except for the Radeon HD 7990 and GeForce GTX 690.

  • SVMreborn 08 April 2014 12:19
    The pricing of this beast really impressed me.
  • Marsian Gustrianda 08 April 2014 12:25
    Many people doubt about Dual GPU Hawaii will be Blow Up. It seems AMD really do well job. Nice Looking Card
  • ohim 08 April 2014 12:27
    This card is like the Veyron of WV , show the world what you can do (R295x2) but you`ll still relay on the sales of your WV Golf for revenue (270x, 280x)
  • ferooxidan 08 April 2014 12:40
    Finally the review of this beast! Now continue reading
  • outlw6669 08 April 2014 12:47
    Impressive performance, temperatures and fairly low noise!
    I would prefer a bit lower price, but this looks like a great card for the gamer that has everything!
  • getochkn 08 April 2014 12:55
    Surprised you didn't do a mining hashrate test on it to see what it can push out.
  • gunfighter zeck 08 April 2014 13:01
    the name Dreadnaught originated from Dread Nothing or, fear nothing.
    Boss ship.
  • Maxamus456 08 April 2014 13:14
    Hope this price stays low and not get bloated from bit con miners like its predecessors.
  • blubbey 08 April 2014 13:27
    So let me get this straight. It runs pretty cool, quiet, performs well and (for the moment) is able to play a good selection of games at 4k admirably and is priced competitively. Plus if you are going to drop a bit more on watercooling your GPUs (which is a possibility if you're spending $1200+) that gives this card even greater value. Nice work AMD.
  • marciocattini 08 April 2014 13:28
    Wheres Tom's Hardware seal of approval? =( clearly this card diserves some love!
