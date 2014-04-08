Radeon R9 295X2 8 GB Review: Project Hydra Gets Liquid Cooling

Results: Metro: Last Light

2560x1440

Two potent Hawaii GPUs allow the Radeon R9 295X2 to score a win in Metro: Last Light at 2560x1440. The R9 290Xes in CrossFire are right behind, followed by two Nvidia configurations in SLI.

As we’d expect, the Radeon HD 7990 and GeForce GTX 690 bring up the rear, though they continue to facilitate playable frame rates.

The frame rate over time chart shows the two slowest boards falling under 40 FPS. Otherwise, their performance is commendable.

Low frame time variance concurs with results from other games: both AMD and Nvidia show consistency in the rate at which frames are delivered on-screen.

It looks like most of the spikes in our frame time sample come from AMD’s Radeon HD 7990 and Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 690. But they’re not bad enough to cause problems with the game’s smoothness.

3840x2160

Metro: Last Light is notoriously graphics-bound, and it successfully keeps four of the most powerful GPU arrays under an average of 50 FPS at 3840x2160 using the Very High preset. Fortunately, those same configurations also maintain minimum frame rates above 30, yielding a marginal, but still playable experience.

Charting frame rate over time shows just how close two GeForce GTX 780 Tis and a pair of Hawaii GPUs come to mirroring each other’s performance.

The biggest frame time variance issues come from Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 690. Otherwise, the results we measure are indicative of AMD’s frame pacing feature working to prevent the dropped and runt frame issues we started quantifying almost a year ago.