Radeon R9 295X2 8 GB Review: Project Hydra Gets Liquid Cooling

“Do you have what it takes?” AMD asks, purportedly referring to the big budget and beefy power supply you need before buying its new Radeon R9 295X2. We benchmark the 500 W, dual-GPU beast against several other high-end configs before declaring a winner.

Results: Metro: Last Light

2560x1440

Two potent Hawaii GPUs allow the Radeon R9 295X2 to score a win in Metro: Last Light at 2560x1440. The R9 290Xes in CrossFire are right behind, followed by two Nvidia configurations in SLI.

As we’d expect, the Radeon HD 7990 and GeForce GTX 690 bring up the rear, though they continue to facilitate playable frame rates.

The frame rate over time chart shows the two slowest boards falling under 40 FPS. Otherwise, their performance is commendable.

Low frame time variance concurs with results from other games: both AMD and Nvidia show consistency in the rate at which frames are delivered on-screen.

It looks like most of the spikes in our frame time sample come from AMD’s Radeon HD 7990 and Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 690. But they’re not bad enough to cause problems with the game’s smoothness.

3840x2160

Metro: Last Light is notoriously graphics-bound, and it successfully keeps four of the most powerful GPU arrays under an average of 50 FPS at 3840x2160 using the Very High preset. Fortunately, those same configurations also maintain minimum frame rates above 30, yielding a marginal, but still playable experience.

Charting frame rate over time shows just how close two GeForce GTX 780 Tis and a pair of Hawaii GPUs come to mirroring each other’s performance.

The biggest frame time variance issues come from Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 690. Otherwise, the results we measure are indicative of AMD’s frame pacing feature working to prevent the dropped and runt frame issues we started quantifying almost a year ago.

  • SVMreborn 08 April 2014 12:19
    The pricing of this beast really impressed me.
  • Marsian Gustrianda 08 April 2014 12:25
    Many people doubt about Dual GPU Hawaii will be Blow Up. It seems AMD really do well job. Nice Looking Card
  • ohim 08 April 2014 12:27
    This card is like the Veyron of WV , show the world what you can do (R295x2) but you`ll still relay on the sales of your WV Golf for revenue (270x, 280x)
  • ferooxidan 08 April 2014 12:40
    Finally the review of this beast! Now continue reading
  • outlw6669 08 April 2014 12:47
    Impressive performance, temperatures and fairly low noise!
    I would prefer a bit lower price, but this looks like a great card for the gamer that has everything!
  • getochkn 08 April 2014 12:55
    Surprised you didn't do a mining hashrate test on it to see what it can push out.
  • gunfighter zeck 08 April 2014 13:01
    the name Dreadnaught originated from Dread Nothing or, fear nothing.
    Boss ship.
  • Maxamus456 08 April 2014 13:14
    Hope this price stays low and not get bloated from bit con miners like its predecessors.
  • blubbey 08 April 2014 13:27
    So let me get this straight. It runs pretty cool, quiet, performs well and (for the moment) is able to play a good selection of games at 4k admirably and is priced competitively. Plus if you are going to drop a bit more on watercooling your GPUs (which is a possibility if you're spending $1200+) that gives this card even greater value. Nice work AMD.
  • marciocattini 08 April 2014 13:28
    Wheres Tom's Hardware seal of approval? =( clearly this card diserves some love!
