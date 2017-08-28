AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 8GB Review

VR: DiRT Rally (DirectX 11)

DiRT Rally gives us one of the most controllable VR experiences possible with a built-in benchmarking mode. The resulting frame time chart is quite consistent, with perspective changes triggering spikes across all cards simultaneously.

Although the GeForce GTX 1080 does drop a handful of frames across our 180-second run, it’s the only card that doesn’t engage ASW mode. GeForce GTX 1070 forces the runtime to synthesize about 600 frames, but that’s in comparison to >16,000 new frames.

We clearly see on the frame time plot where Radeon RX Vega 64 drops out of ASW mode roughly two-thirds through the test. Vega 56 never enjoys this opportunity; it generates 8312 new frames while Oculus’ runtime synthesizes 8324.

Again, the unconstrained frame rate gives us a performance figure unencumbered by v-sync. Because Radeon RX Vega 56 never comes out of ASW mode, its delivered frame rate is roughly 45 FPS. But it obviously has to be faster than that to avoid dropping below 45 FPS. This chart tells us just how much faster.



