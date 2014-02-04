Raijintek Pallas CPU Cooler Review

Stock Performance

Looking at the results achieved with a common 125W stock CPU, it quickly becomes clear that the Pallas is, in fact, a tiny titan. At maximum RPM, it beats the Thermalright AXP-200 by three degrees Celsius. The two CPU coolers perform about the same at 1000 RPM.

These results can be explained by a difference in design. Thermalright's AXP-200 has fewer cooling fins that are spaced further apart from each other, which causes it to lose less performance at lower fan speeds. The Pallas, on the other hand, capitalizes on higher air pressure with its many tightly-packed aluminum fins. Its 14cm fan also spins approximately 100 RPM faster, resulting in a lead over the Thermalright AXP-200.

Raijintek's Pallas is able to compete with the tower coolers surprisingly well too. It beats the huge be quiet! Shadow Rock 2, which weighs more than a kilogram. It doesn’t manage to keep up with the Deepcool Lucifer, but comes in two to five degrees Celsius higher. It’s a fraction of the size, though.