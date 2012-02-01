Upgrade Advice: Does Your Fast SSD Really Need SATA 6Gb/s?

SandForce: Performance With Incompressible Data
We just highlighted the benefits of SandForce’s technology and how it's particularly effective when it comes to dealing with compressible data. However, there's another half to this story. SandForce freely admits that incompressible sequential data represents a worst case scenario for their drives. That's not a secret. The cornerstone of their DuraClass engine is based on the premise that the majority of your desktop workload consists of compressible data. While that is for the most part true, there are clear situations where your computer must deal with incompressible data, such as the scenarios listed below.
Incompressible Sequential Write Performance
Examples include copying/creating multimedia, archive manipulation, encryption, some gameplay, and video recording
All SSDs, including the ones based on SandForce's technology, exhibit the same sequential read performance when presented with incompressible information. That's good news, since most people still read more data than they write. However, the graph above highlights what SandForce's competitors are most eager to point out. That is, the m4, 830, and SSD 320 offer fairly consistent sequential write speeds, regardless of the information they operate on. SandForce-based SSDs, on the other hand, stumble when the two less common scenarios collide: writing incompressible data.
Look at the fairly small delta separating compressible data written on a 3 Gb/s configuration (the solid green line) and the incompressible numbers (both dashed lines). If you're on an older system without access to SATA 6 Gb/s connectivity, second-gen SandForce drives write incompressible data at around 240 MB/s. Upgrading to a more modern chipset for 6 Gb/s support would only yield a very small speed-up. That means you're not going to see much improvement if your workload predominately involves writing incompressible data.
On the other hand, when it comes to manipulating compressible data sequentially, the jump from 3 Gb/s to 6 Gb/s connectivity is massive. Because the majority of your desktop workload is likely better-represented by the solid bars, you really do need a 6 Gb/s-capable motherboard in order to enjoy the benefit of an SSD based on SandForce's technology.
I find it interesting that SATA 3 doesn't make a difference in file copy. Most SATA 3 drives cost the same as a SATA 2 so no need to save a few dollars.
I asked before but no one answered. Anyway here goes... If SSD's are supposed to be more reliable than spinning drives, why are most warranties for 3 years instead of the usual 5 years on high end conventional spinning drives? It seems like the companies are not to confident in their products to me, and that's why I ask this question and the one that preceded it. It would be nice to get some honest answers......
Well, the warranties are mostly 3 years, but some drives like Intel's 320s and Plextor's M3S drives do have 5 years of coverage.
As for stress testing... well... some have taken this matter in their own hands to answer that very question. So far, it's far more than anyone could imagine. And for complex reasons, a drive only writing 10GB might not wear out it's NAND in over a century. A drive's endurance is typically way underestimated. No one is going to wear out any 3xnm or 2xnm NAND in 5 years, except in the most extreme cases. Most drives die from firmware problems, or physical damage to the PCB or components, or some other unknown phenomenon. Only the factory could do a proper autopsy, and since the FW, FTL, controller, etc. are usually trade secrets or covered under NDA, no one in the know is going to volunteer.
There is an SSD endurance thread on the XtremeSystems forum:
I know when I first got my 1st gen OCZ Vertex nearly when it first came out, I was always the first person on the map for Counter Strike. While other players were still loading the level, I would rush in from the side and lob a grenade and take a few people out because they didn't think anyone could get there so fast (now with more people with SSD's, it's not quite so funny anymore).
I do appreciate being able to open PS CS5 in less than 2 seconds (for quick photo re-edits) and opening Premiere a lot faster too. Transferring large RAW photo folders (think 50+GBs total) to and from backup HDD's, I could use the extra MB's from these new 6Gb/s versions.