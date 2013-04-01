Silent, But Deadly: Build Your Own Gaming-Ready 0 dB PC

Temperatures Under Full Load
The ambient temperature while we tested was 22 degrees Celcuis (72 degrees Farenheit). Using a general-purpose computing application helped us tax the platform completely. A gaming workload allowed us to shave 8 to 10 degrees Celsius from our worst-case readings.
Bottom Line So Far
Thermals shouldn't be a problem so long as your air conditioner is working in the middle of summer. But just in case, let's look at what it takes to install an almost-silent fan.
But otherwise it's a neat article, personally I would sacrifice dead silence to use a cheaper HDD and perhaps more of those silent fans if I were to build one myself.
Much appreciated.
1. undervolting the CPU and GPU
2. underclocking and farther undervolting the GPU for 2D mode
3. hybrid cooling setup for GPUs where the fan only turns on at a high temperature (may require GPU BIOS editing depending on GPU model)
OPTIONAL (due to risk): removal of CPU IHS