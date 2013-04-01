Silent, But Deadly: Build Your Own Gaming-Ready 0 dB PC

Temperatures Under Full Load

The ambient temperature while we tested was 22 degrees Celcuis (72 degrees Farenheit). Using a general-purpose computing application helped us tax the platform completely. A gaming workload allowed us to shave 8 to 10 degrees Celsius from our worst-case readings.

Bottom Line So Far

Thermals shouldn't be a problem so long as your air conditioner is working in the middle of summer. But just in case, let's look at what it takes to install an almost-silent fan.