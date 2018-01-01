Trending

SilverStone SX500-G PSU Review

By

Performance, Value, Noise & Efficiency

Performance Rating

The following graph shows the SX500-G's total performance rating, comparing it to other units we have tested. To be more specific, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.

SilverStone achieves very good overall performance, although there's still a big gap between its SX500-G and the top-notch Corsair SF600.

Performance Per Dollar

The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the unit's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.  

The SX500-G demonstrates a decent value ratio, mostly thanks to its good performance.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30°C and 32°C (86°F to 89.6°F).

Thanks to a relaxed fan profile, the SX500-G operates quietly. An SFX form factor makes it hard to keep noise output low. But a 92mm fan translates to slower rotational speeds than PSUs armed with 80mm fans, which obviously helps.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range, with an ambient temperature close to 30°C.

This PSU's overall efficiency score is in line with its competition. Once more, only Corsair's SF600 fares notably better.


3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • love4earthwk 01 January 2018 15:10
    I'm afraid I can't find ETA-B and LAMBDA B- ratings in cybenetics sites.

    https://www.cybenetics.com/index.php
    Reply
  • Aris_Mp 01 January 2018 21:15
    there has been a change/refresh on the ratings. There is no more B, C, D ratings in the new ratings. The thresholds/ranges are exactly the same, just the naming scheme has been changed in some of the ratings. If you go to the ETA and LAMBDA pages you will find the new ratings.
    Reply
  • Lutfij 05 January 2018 13:47
    Good write up Aris! Should I revive my SFF system build, I'll know what to shoot for amongst a plethora of STX PUS's.
    Reply