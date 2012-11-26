Six Socket FM2 Motherboards For AMD's Trinity APUs

FM2-A85XA-G65 Firmware

MSI continues to mix up the settings we'd rather be looking at, hiding the most important options with small fonts underneath large time and temperature readings.

The expected 4.5 GHz never materialized for this board, though a 102 MHz reference clock and 44x CPU multiplier pushed the same APU to a still-respectable 4.48 GHz.

Our target of 1.45 V for the processor was approximated at the board’s 1.45 V setting, but our memory reached its 1.65 V ceiling at the board’s 1.62 V setting. Like most of its competition in today's round-up, MSI isn't being accurate with its memory voltage. Could it be that all of these vendors are trying to unfairly secure a win in our DRAM overclocking charts? Regardless of the actual explanation we're correcting the settings of every board in today's competition to give us the proper voltage.

The FM2-A85XA-G65 provides primary and secondary memory timing control through its Advanced DRAM Configuration sub-menu. XMP modes aren’t selectable, but tuners willing to make manual adjustments will be happy to find a full timings report within its associated Memory-Z menu.

“CPU Core Vdroop Offset Control” within the FM2-A85XA-G65’s Digital Power sub-menu allows users to compensate for voltage changes due to changes in CPU load. The 60% setting kept our processor’s voltage almost perfectly stable under four threads of Prime95.