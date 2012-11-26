Six Socket FM2 Motherboards For AMD's Trinity APUs

Trending

After just one generation, Socket FM1 is dead. We test six Socket FM2-based motherboards able to take AMD's newest APUs built using the Trinity architecture. Can any of these platforms, armed with AMD A85X Fusion Controller Hubs, get us to upgrade?

FM2-A85XA-G65 Firmware

MSI continues to mix up the settings we'd rather be looking at, hiding the most important options with small fonts underneath large time and temperature readings.

The expected 4.5 GHz never materialized for this board, though a 102 MHz reference clock and 44x CPU multiplier pushed the same APU to a still-respectable 4.48 GHz.

Our target of 1.45 V for the processor was approximated at the board’s 1.45 V setting, but our memory reached its 1.65 V ceiling at the board’s 1.62 V setting. Like most of its competition in today's round-up, MSI isn't being accurate with its memory voltage. Could it be that all of these vendors are trying to unfairly secure a win in our DRAM overclocking charts? Regardless of the actual explanation we're correcting the settings of every board in today's competition to give us the proper voltage.

The FM2-A85XA-G65 provides primary and secondary memory timing control through its Advanced DRAM Configuration sub-menu. XMP modes aren’t selectable, but tuners willing to make manual adjustments will be happy to find a full timings report within its associated Memory-Z menu.

“CPU Core Vdroop Offset Control” within the FM2-A85XA-G65’s Digital Power sub-menu allows users to compensate for voltage changes due to changes in CPU load. The 60% setting kept our processor’s voltage almost perfectly stable under four threads of Prime95.

55 Comments Comment from the forums
  • buzznut 26 November 2012 11:27
    And I would penalize Asrock for the brown PCB. Its an otherwise nice looking board, but this is a trend I don't care for.
    Reply
  • Cryio 26 November 2012 12:16
    Why, why do you keep posting Skyrim as being a DirectX11 title? It IS NOT. It's just DX9
    Reply
  • Crashman 26 November 2012 12:42
    CryioWhy, why do you keep posting Skyrim as being a DirectX11 title? It IS NOT. It's just DX9Why don't you point to where you see that?
    Reply
  • Sakkura 26 November 2012 13:38
    CrashmanWhy don't you point to where you see that?Sneaky, lol. Now he's going to be downvoted.
    Reply
  • Crashman 26 November 2012 14:00
    SakkuraSneaky, lol. Now he's going to be downvoted.Not sneaky, I just see a lot of sniping in here. I checked the article and didn't find it, and I really need to find it before I can gripe at the person who made the final revisions to this article. His comment could be completely false for all I know...
    Reply
  • cangelini 26 November 2012 14:29
    I fixed the typo earlier tonight guys, thanks.
    Reply
  • abbadon_34 26 November 2012 15:06
    Sounds like someone is owed an apology
    Reply
  • Darkerson 26 November 2012 15:18
    buzznutAnd I would penalize Asrock for the brown PCB. Its an otherwise nice looking board, but this is a trend I don't care for.Penalizing a company over a PCB's color is asinine and petty. Even if you have a case with an acrylic window, do you stare into your PC all day and night? If so, that is trend I don't care for.

    There are much more important things to worry about, like quality, price, and features, to name a few...
    Reply
  • 26 November 2012 16:20
    cangeliniI fixed the typo earlier tonight guys, thanks."Adoby Creative Suite"

    just one?

    :lol:
    who cares, good job to crash and the rest of the crew . . .

    edit: i had to fix a typo . .oh karma!
    Reply
  • cangelini 26 November 2012 16:25
    looniam"Adoby Creative Suite"just one? who cares, good job to crash and the rest of the crew . . .edit: i had to fix a typo . .oh karma!Heh, apparently, editing motherboard round-ups in a Thanksgiving food coma is not conducive to catching typos. Got that one as well--thanks looniam! :)
    Reply