Six Socket FM2 Motherboards For AMD's Trinity APUs

Benchmark Results: Battlefield 3

We use averages for performance comparisons, but our Battlefield 3 benchmarks also produce minimum and maximum FPS results. We checked through the test notes and found that all six motherboards played the game smoothly (above 20 FPS minimum) at 1600x900 and medium details, while none of them could reliably push resolution or detail levels any higher.

When considering minimum performance, the difference between the top-performing Asus board and bottom-performing Sapphire platform card drops to 1 FPS.

Pushing details and resolutions beyond playable settings only helps us to confirm that all six manufacturers are competing fairly. Large wins would indicate something wrong, and large losses would indicate configuration problems. We're happy to see none of that going on.