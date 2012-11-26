Trending

Six Socket FM2 Motherboards For AMD's Trinity APUs

After just one generation, Socket FM1 is dead. We test six Socket FM2-based motherboards able to take AMD's newest APUs built using the Trinity architecture. Can any of these platforms, armed with AMD A85X Fusion Controller Hubs, get us to upgrade?

Benchmark Results: F1 2012

We're testing F1 2012 at medium and high details to retain consistent settings across all three benchmarks, in spite of our knowledge going in that sim games like this one are generally easier on performance than the first-person shooter we just benchmarked.

It's hardly a surprise, then, to see all six motherboards yielding playable frame rates at medium details and 1920x1080, though the minimum 37 FPS rate indicated in our test notes is nearly two times higher than we were expecting.

Frame rates once again indicate very similar performance between all six platforms. We turn to our test notes and find the lowest minimum frame rate of 22 FPS to be only 3 FPS slower than that of the top performer. They’re all playable from integrated graphics at high quality and 1080p.

  • buzznut 26 November 2012 11:27
    And I would penalize Asrock for the brown PCB. Its an otherwise nice looking board, but this is a trend I don't care for.
    Reply
  • Cryio 26 November 2012 12:16
    Why, why do you keep posting Skyrim as being a DirectX11 title? It IS NOT. It's just DX9
    Reply
  • Crashman 26 November 2012 12:42
    CryioWhy, why do you keep posting Skyrim as being a DirectX11 title? It IS NOT. It's just DX9Why don't you point to where you see that?
    Reply
  • Sakkura 26 November 2012 13:38
    CrashmanWhy don't you point to where you see that?Sneaky, lol. Now he's going to be downvoted.
    Reply
  • Crashman 26 November 2012 14:00
    SakkuraSneaky, lol. Now he's going to be downvoted.Not sneaky, I just see a lot of sniping in here. I checked the article and didn't find it, and I really need to find it before I can gripe at the person who made the final revisions to this article. His comment could be completely false for all I know...
    Reply
  • cangelini 26 November 2012 14:29
    I fixed the typo earlier tonight guys, thanks.
    Reply
  • abbadon_34 26 November 2012 15:06
    Sounds like someone is owed an apology
    Reply
  • Darkerson 26 November 2012 15:18
    buzznutAnd I would penalize Asrock for the brown PCB. Its an otherwise nice looking board, but this is a trend I don't care for.Penalizing a company over a PCB's color is asinine and petty. Even if you have a case with an acrylic window, do you stare into your PC all day and night? If so, that is trend I don't care for.

    There are much more important things to worry about, like quality, price, and features, to name a few...
    Reply
  • 26 November 2012 16:20
    cangeliniI fixed the typo earlier tonight guys, thanks."Adoby Creative Suite"

    just one?

    :lol:
    who cares, good job to crash and the rest of the crew . . .

    edit: i had to fix a typo . .oh karma!
    Reply
  • cangelini 26 November 2012 16:25
    looniam"Adoby Creative Suite"just one? who cares, good job to crash and the rest of the crew . . .edit: i had to fix a typo . .oh karma!Heh, apparently, editing motherboard round-ups in a Thanksgiving food coma is not conducive to catching typos. Got that one as well--thanks looniam! :)
    Reply