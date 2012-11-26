Six Socket FM2 Motherboards For AMD's Trinity APUs

Benchmark Results: F1 2012

We're testing F1 2012 at medium and high details to retain consistent settings across all three benchmarks, in spite of our knowledge going in that sim games like this one are generally easier on performance than the first-person shooter we just benchmarked.

It's hardly a surprise, then, to see all six motherboards yielding playable frame rates at medium details and 1920x1080, though the minimum 37 FPS rate indicated in our test notes is nearly two times higher than we were expecting.

Frame rates once again indicate very similar performance between all six platforms. We turn to our test notes and find the lowest minimum frame rate of 22 FPS to be only 3 FPS slower than that of the top performer. They’re all playable from integrated graphics at high quality and 1080p.