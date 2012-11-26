Trending

Six Socket FM2 Motherboards For AMD's Trinity APUs

By

After just one generation, Socket FM1 is dead. We test six Socket FM2-based motherboards able to take AMD's newest APUs built using the Trinity architecture. Can any of these platforms, armed with AMD A85X Fusion Controller Hubs, get us to upgrade?

Overclocking

BIOS Frequency and Voltage settings (for overclocking)
ASRock FM2A85X Extreme6Asus F2A85-V ProECS A85F2-A GOLDEN
Reference Clock100-136 MHz (1 MHz)90-300 MHz (1 MHz)90-200 MHz (1 MHz)
CPU Multiplier14-63x (1x)8-63x (1x)5-63x (1x)
DRAM Data Rates800-1866 (266.6 MHz)800-2400 (266.6 MHz)800-2400 (266.6 MHz)
CPU Vcore0.60-1.55V (6.25 mV)0.68-2.08V (6.25 mV)1.50-1.98V (20 mV)
CPU NB0.60-1.55V (6.25 mV)0.50-1.90V (6.25 mV)1.30-1.80V (20 mV)
A85X Voltage1.10-1.40V (100 mV)1.10-1.40V (10 mV)1.11-1.21V (~35 mV)
DRAM Voltage1.17-1.80V (5 mV)1.35-2.135V (5 mV)1.20-2.01V (10 mV)
CAS Latency5-14 Cycles5-16 Cycles5-14 Cycles
tRCD5-19 Cycles2-19 Cycles2-19 Cycles
tRP5-19 Cycles5-19 Cycles5-19 Cycles
tRAS15-40 Cycles8-42 Cycles8-42 Cycles
BIOS Frequency and Voltage settings (for overclocking)
Gigabyte F2A85X-UP4MSI FM2-A85XA-G65Sapphire Pure Platinum A85XT
Reference Clock100-200 MHz (1 MHz)90-190 MHz (1 MHz)100-300 MHz (1 MHz)
CPU Multiplier8-79x (1x)8-63x (1x)16-58x (1x)
DRAM Data Rates800-2400 (266.6 MHz)800-2133 (266.6 MHz)800-2133 (266.6 MHz)
CPU Vcore0.80-2.10V (6.25 mV)1.20-1.90V (12.5 mV)1.20-1.70V (6.25 mV)
CPU NB0.80-2.10V (6.25 mV)1.00-1.50V (12.5 mV)1.20-1.54V (6.25 mV)
A85X Voltage1.00-1.40V (10 mV)0.91-1.51V (~11.5 mV)1.10-2.30V (10 mV)
DRAM Voltage1.10-2.62V (10 mV)1.29-2.01V (15 mV)1.30-2.30V (10 mV)
CAS Latency5-16 Cycles5-16 Cycles5-14 Cycles
tRCD2-19 Cycles2-19 Cycles2-19 Cycles
tRP5-19 Cycles5-19 Cycles2-19 Cycles
tRAS8-42 Cycles8-42 Cycles8-40 Cycles

Some motherboards have far broader frequency ranges than others, but a 300 MHz reference clock limit on Sapphire’s motherboard is about as realistic as a 300 MPH speedometer on a Honda Civic. PCIe and integrated GPU overclocking limits are far more restrictive.

Asus, ASRock, and Gigabyte support our 45 x 100 MHz setting, with the difference between each vendor's board attributable to reference clock rounding errors.

Gigabyte reaches the highest reference clock with its integrated GPU intact. The second-place Asus F2A85-V Pro achieves a 156 MHz base clock with full CPU stability, but reference clocks over 130 MHz destabilize the APU’s integrated Radeon HD engine. Similar problems on the PCIe bus would affect graphics cards in a similar manner.

The F2A85-V Pro take top honors in memory overclocking, allowing us to use its highest 24x memory multiplier with four DIMMs installed. ASRock doesn't support a high memory ratio, but the board is able to reach a high data rate through increases in reference clock.

