Trending

Six Socket FM2 Motherboards For AMD's Trinity APUs

By

After just one generation, Socket FM1 is dead. We test six Socket FM2-based motherboards able to take AMD's newest APUs built using the Trinity architecture. Can any of these platforms, armed with AMD A85X Fusion Controller Hubs, get us to upgrade?

F2A85-V Pro Firmware

Asus Ai Tweaker remains familiar, without so much as a new theme to distract us from its navigational ease.

The company's D.O.C.P. mode reads our memory kit's DDR3-2666 XMP profile and, when enabled, attempts to achieve the target data rate.

Since AMD's integrated memory controller doesn't support the proper ratio, the F2A85-V Pro multiplied its DDR3-2133 ratio by a 125 MHz reference clock. Unable to boot at this high memory speed, we tried D.O.C.P. once more after restoring the APU's stock reference clock and increasing its memory ratio to 24x. Success!

The F2A85-V Pro’s combination of hardware and firmware optimization allowed our A10-5800K CPU to crest 4.5 GHz with no noticeable loss of stability, but some extra voltage would be needed to achieve that combination of frequency and stability. The motherboard’s 1.4375 V setting gave us around 1.42 V at idle, while its 1.625 V DRAM setting gave us around 1.65 V.

Our target core voltage of 1.45 V was only really needed at full load, and that was achieved by setting the board’s CPU Load Line Calibration to High. Other combinations of higher base voltage and less load line calibration produced less-precise results.

Other Digi+ Power Control settings worked adequately at motherboard defaults.

Image 1 of 2

Image 2 of 2

The main reason we like XMP support is for its automatic timings configuration. The F2A85-V Pro supports those automatic timings through Asus D.O.C.P. mode. We also discovered that the motherboard compensates for higher frequency multipliers with appropriately-looser secondary timing when set to manual mode.

55 Comments Comment from the forums
  • buzznut 26 November 2012 11:27
    And I would penalize Asrock for the brown PCB. Its an otherwise nice looking board, but this is a trend I don't care for.
    Reply
  • Cryio 26 November 2012 12:16
    Why, why do you keep posting Skyrim as being a DirectX11 title? It IS NOT. It's just DX9
    Reply
  • Crashman 26 November 2012 12:42
    CryioWhy, why do you keep posting Skyrim as being a DirectX11 title? It IS NOT. It's just DX9Why don't you point to where you see that?
    Reply
  • Sakkura 26 November 2012 13:38
    CrashmanWhy don't you point to where you see that?Sneaky, lol. Now he's going to be downvoted.
    Reply
  • Crashman 26 November 2012 14:00
    SakkuraSneaky, lol. Now he's going to be downvoted.Not sneaky, I just see a lot of sniping in here. I checked the article and didn't find it, and I really need to find it before I can gripe at the person who made the final revisions to this article. His comment could be completely false for all I know...
    Reply
  • cangelini 26 November 2012 14:29
    I fixed the typo earlier tonight guys, thanks.
    Reply
  • abbadon_34 26 November 2012 15:06
    Sounds like someone is owed an apology
    Reply
  • Darkerson 26 November 2012 15:18
    buzznutAnd I would penalize Asrock for the brown PCB. Its an otherwise nice looking board, but this is a trend I don't care for.Penalizing a company over a PCB's color is asinine and petty. Even if you have a case with an acrylic window, do you stare into your PC all day and night? If so, that is trend I don't care for.

    There are much more important things to worry about, like quality, price, and features, to name a few...
    Reply
  • 26 November 2012 16:20
    cangeliniI fixed the typo earlier tonight guys, thanks."Adoby Creative Suite"

    just one?

    :lol:
    who cares, good job to crash and the rest of the crew . . .

    edit: i had to fix a typo . .oh karma!
    Reply
  • cangelini 26 November 2012 16:25
    looniam"Adoby Creative Suite"just one? who cares, good job to crash and the rest of the crew . . .edit: i had to fix a typo . .oh karma!Heh, apparently, editing motherboard round-ups in a Thanksgiving food coma is not conducive to catching typos. Got that one as well--thanks looniam! :)
    Reply