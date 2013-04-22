Is A SATA 3Gb/s Platform Still Worth Upgrading With An SSD?

Real-World Benchmarks: Booting Up Windows 8 And Adobe Photoshop

Again, we're looking at a near-draw as Windows 8 boots up, Adobe Photoshop CS6 starts, loads a picture, and then closes. Samsung's 840 Pro takes about a second longer to complete this sequence when we hook it up to a 3 Gb/s port, compared to its 6 Gb/s performance. That's not going to affect your productivity.

What might, however, is the extra 23 seconds you spend waiting on the same powerful machine hamstrung with a mechanical hard drive (even one as fast as the VelociRaptor).