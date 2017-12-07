Star Wars Battlefront II Performance Review

How We Tested Star Wars Battlefront II

Test Configuration

OS Operating System Windows 10 x64 Pro 1709 (16299.15) Graphic Drivers The game was tested using the latest public drivers at the time we ran our benchmarks: Nvidia GeForce Game Ready 388.31AMD Radeon Crimson Edition 17.11.2 Game The most up-to-date version of the game was tested at the time we ran our benchmarks: Star Wars Battlefront II (1.0.15.24748)

We recently updated our test configuration to better reflect mid-range gaming in 2017. This time around, we picked an AMD Ryzen-based platform, honing in specifically on the 1600X as a great option for enthusiasts looking to save some money.

Steam's survey of hardware and software configurations offers us a view of the most prevalent components and settings (the data comes from October 2017):

8GB of RAM is the most popular capacity point; that's what 54% of surveyed gamers have installed (our system has 16GB, which we wanted in order to measure peak RAM utilization).

is the most popular capacity point; that's what 54% of surveyed gamers have installed (our system has 16GB, which we wanted in order to measure peak RAM utilization). Full HD resolution is used by 71% of gamers, while 10% are still at 1366x768. QHD is used by only 3% of gamers, and 4K remains anecdotal. We will start with tests at 1920x1080, and then use QHD for cards that run well at 1080p.

is used by 71% of gamers, while 10% are still at 1366x768. QHD is used by only 3% of gamers, and 4K remains anecdotal. We will start with tests at 1920x1080, and then use QHD for cards that run well at 1080p. Quad-core CPUs are installed in more than half of the surveyed systems (69%, to be exact). In anticipation of the coming months, we're using a mid-range six-core processor.

Graphics Card Selection

We chose 10 graphics cards for this test, representing mainly entry-level and mainstream options. Here are the competing cards:

Test Procedure

All performance data is collected using the PresentMon tool and our own custom front-end.

In order to represent performance accurately, each graphics card is warmed up to a stable temperature before measurements are collected. Most newer GPUs employ mechanisms to optimize clock rates based on variables like power and temperature. So, tests run during the warm-up period would convey better performance than you'd see in the real world. We therefore execute the benchmark sequence once before gathering official data. For graphics options, we tested at 1920x1080 with maxed-out graphics options and then repeated our benchmark at 2560x1440.



