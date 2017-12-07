Star Wars Battlefront II Performance Review

DirectX 11.1 vs DirectX 12
The previous page's results were all collected under DirectX 11. We found it particularly interesting that CPU utilization varied wildly depending on whether a GeForce or Radeon card was installed. Would the same be true under DirectX 12? We re-tested to find out.
Processor Utilization Comparison
Moving from one surprise to the next, Frostbite 3 does a better job with threading under DirectX 12 when we have our Radeon card installed. Meanwhile, utilization drops a bunch moving from DirectX 11 to DirectX 12 with a GeForce in our test platform. Threading is managed well there, too. No one core is overloaded compared to the rest.
Performance
Unfortunately, improved CPU resource management under DirectX 12 does not translate to higher frame rates. In fact, the opposite is true. Whether we look at GeForce GTX 1060 6GB or Radeon RX 580 8GB, the average drops compared to DirectX 11 mode. Frame time variance is also worse under DirectX 12 (though this doesn't seem too noticeable when it comes to perceived smoothness).
MORE: Wolfenstein II Performance Review
MORE: Destiny 2 Performance Review
MORE: DiRT 4 Performance Review
EA owns so many popular IPs but they take this aggressively toxic approach to charging for bits and pieces of the game that should be part of the whole experience from the start. Their fingers poison everything they touch. Imagine the beautiful garden they could cultivate if they only turned the steering wheel a little bit. EA could be an American Nintendo.
Also, weird thing about the core distribution. It would be interesting to hear what the devs have to say about it, specially with the Radeons performing right on par with the GeForces.
Nice findings, as usual. Keep up the great work.
Cheers!
Did you skip "Page 7: Multi-Core Performance"?
They even tested a ryzen brought down to 2 threads
Based on the multi-core testing they did, 2C/4T CPUs should do OK (almost no difference in testing on their Ryzen CPU from 6C/12 all the way down to 2C/4T; it was only when they dipped to 2C/2T that they saw a drop).
GPU-wise, you're kind of on the edge. The 750TI is just behind the 660 or 7850 in performance (the minimum GPUs listed). Given that the 1050 & RX 460/560 (themselves a step up from minimum) were below 50FPS on Ultra, I think you should plan on turning it down to Medium on the quality settings (or turning the resolution down).
I will check on another site then...