Star Wars Battlefront II Performance Review

DirectX 11.1 vs DirectX 12

The previous page's results were all collected under DirectX 11. We found it particularly interesting that CPU utilization varied wildly depending on whether a GeForce or Radeon card was installed. Would the same be true under DirectX 12? We re-tested to find out.

Processor Utilization Comparison

Moving from one surprise to the next, Frostbite 3 does a better job with threading under DirectX 12 when we have our Radeon card installed. Meanwhile, utilization drops a bunch moving from DirectX 11 to DirectX 12 with a GeForce in our test platform. Threading is managed well there, too. No one core is overloaded compared to the rest.

Performance

Unfortunately, improved CPU resource management under DirectX 12 does not translate to higher frame rates. In fact, the opposite is true. Whether we look at GeForce GTX 1060 6GB or Radeon RX 580 8GB, the average drops compared to DirectX 11 mode. Frame time variance is also worse under DirectX 12 (though this doesn't seem too noticeable when it comes to perceived smoothness).



