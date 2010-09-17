Trending

StarCraft II Revisited: How Much Gaming PC Do You Need?

Benchmarks Results: Ultra Quality

Ultra quality ups the graphical ante compared to the Medium quality setting, with softer shadows and lighting enhancements. Let’s see if it’s enough to shift the performance bottleneck from the CPU to the graphics card.

We definitely see the graphics card limiting performance here, with the low-end Radeons unable to provide smooth 1280x1024 performance. The GeForce GT 240 delivers performance on the edge of what you might consider playable for a real-time strategy (RTS) title.

The Radeon HD 5830, GeForce GTX 460, and faster cards manage to muster playable performance all the way up to 2560x1600. But the average frame rate does improve with higher-end hardware. The CPU-limited minimum frame rates never go higher than 23 at the Ultra setting, though, which doesn’t bode well for users with low-end systems who would like to push graphics quality to the highest available level.

  • duk3 17 September 2010 13:18
    Nice article.
    I wish the i5 750 was included as a comparison.
    Reply
  • Doom3klr 17 September 2010 13:19
    5770 should run it with a 3 core amd
    Reply
  • ScoobyJooby-Jew 17 September 2010 13:40
    a 5750+phenom II 945 runs smoothly with a mix of ultra and high settings. no aa.
    Reply
  • L0tus 17 September 2010 13:40
    The Radeon cards are clearly bested by their similarly-priced GeForce counterparts here.

    Hence why I regret my ATI purchase.

    It's good hardware but the constant driver issues & benchmarks such as these make you think twice.
    Reply
  • letsgetsteve 17 September 2010 13:43
    i wish the test was re-run with a bigger overclock so we could see how cpu limited the game really is and what card will really let it stretch its legs.
    Reply
  • nativeson8803 17 September 2010 13:55
    I wish they would have included my cpu: q9550 OC'd to 3.5Ghz

    Still relevant!
    Reply
  • madass 17 September 2010 13:58
    Are you guys sure the NV cards didnt beat the radeons due to bigger frame buffer?
    Reply
  • kingnoobe 17 September 2010 14:17
    I don't reget my ati purchase at all. I'd rather deal with driver issues *which I never seemed to have with ati only nvidia.. for some odd reason*. Then deal with crap hardware with nvidia..

    Of course this is just personal exp.

    Some games will run better with nv, and some better with ati.. Don't really care as long as I can play it smoothly. And usually 1-5 fps don't determine that.
    Reply
  • dingo_d 17 September 2010 15:03
    Doom3klr5770 should run it with a 3 core amdYep it worked flawlessly on my 5770 1GB + Athlon II X3 435...
    Reply