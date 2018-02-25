How to Stress-Test CPUs and PCs (Like We Do)

System: Measuring Power Consumption With Different Stress Tests
Our power-consumption results tell us how much waste heat is generated by the different combinations of stress tests. For extreme cooling and power supply testing, there’s really only one option: Prime95 with AVX. There are two viable choices for simulating realistic gaming scenarios, and those are MSI Kombustor’s combined CPU and GPU test, and OCCT with its Power Supply test.
The same goes for graphics card stress testing. Prime95 with AVX, MSI Kombustor, and OCCT give you everything you need.
Looking at total system power consumption, we see that the top results are almost 100W above the numbers we'd expect from normal gaming. The difference is primarily due to the fact that Intel's Core i7-8700 draws a lot of power during AVX-based stress tests.
A look at how much of the remaining energy is converted into heat by the system paints the rest of our picture. The voltage-converter losses, in particular, increase quite a bit. Don't just focus on CPU or GPU cooling; also make sure the motherboard's VRMs (voltage regulator modules) receive plenty of airflow when you run punishing stress tests.
Alphacool Eisblock XPX ($73.99 On Newegg)
Alphacool Eiszeit 2000 Chiller
I routinely check temperatures, loads and other info from my system. I also stress test with different CPU and GPU benchmark/stress test software. Thanks for the info. Page bookmarked.
Since most users test their rigs without a sense of scale for power and temperature, they can't compare apples to apples, especially when combined with major variables such as differences in ambient temperature, hardware configurations and software utilities. This article provides a perspective and some excellent comparisons.
The Intel Temperature Guide differs in its approach toward the topic of processor Core temperatures and cooling with respect to Intel's TDP specifications, and distinguishes between steady workloads for thermal testing versus fluctuating workloads for stability testing. Nevertheless, our results are very similar.
However, since Intel validates their thermal specifications at a steady 100% TDP, it's most appropriate to select utilities that don't overload or underload the CPU. The only utilities I've ever found that come as close as possible to 100% TDP are Prime95 v26.6 Small FFT's as a steady workload for thermal testing, and Asus RealBench as a fluctuating workload for stability testing.
Although the topic of Prime95 (with and without AVX) was covered, I would like to have seen RealBench included in your test suite,since it's widely accepted as an excellent utility for testing overall system stability, and uses a realistic AVX workload.
Otherwise, great work! I was very pleased to read this article!
CT :sol:
That's an awesome resource, CT!
