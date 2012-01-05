Trending

60/64 GB SSD Shootout: Crucial, Samsung, And SandForce

It's easy to forget that lower-capacity SSDs are also usually slower. Today we're testing the most prolific 60/64 GB configurations to gauge where they fall in the big picture. We emerge at the other end with a recommendation based on our testing, too.

Benchmark Results: 128 KB Sequential Performance

Sequential Reads (example tasks: File Copying, Transcoding, Level Loading, Some Gameplay)

In sequential reads, almost all SSDs offer performance between 350-370 MB/s at a queue depth of one, and the competition stays tight at a queue depth as high as eight. The only drives that lag behind are the 60 GB models with second-gen SandForce controllers. Throughput on both starts at close to 310 MB/s and only manages to break through 450 MB/s at a queue depth of four. The 64 GB m4 and 830 both hit those higher numbers at a queue depth as low as two.

Compressible Sequential Writes (example tasks: Some Application Installation, Document Backup)

When you’re dealing with compressible data, SandForce-based SSDs enjoy a particular advantage, since the company’s architecture employs compression under the hood to approach 500 MB/s using a 128 KB transfer size. The results are downright impressive. Even the 60 GB model based on asynchronous memory performs much like the high-end Samsung 830 256 GB.

Crucial’s 64 m4 is the poorest performer here, "puttering along" at 100 MB/s write speeds all the way up to a queue depth of eight. The 64 GB 830 does slightly better, achieving 165 MB/s. But performance actually falls off by 10-20 MB/s as you move up to higher queue depths. Both drives deliver less than half of the performance provided by the 60 GB SandForce-based SSDs.

  • GhosT94 05 January 2012 12:13
    what about ocz vertex 3 ?
  • acku 05 January 2012 12:15
    GhosT94what about ocz vertex 3 ?Read page 2.

    Cheers,
    Andrew Ku
    TomsHardware.com
  • 05 January 2012 13:02
    Wow. Absolutely wonderful article. I did second guess my decision on SSD for my next build for a few. But honestly I'm just using it as a boot drive.
  • acku 05 January 2012 13:19
    kixofmyg0tWow. Absolutely wonderful article. I did second guess my decision on SSD for my next build for a few. But honestly I'm just using it as a boot drive.
    Glad to hear that!

    Cheers,
    Andrew Ku
    TomsHardware.com
  • xtreme5 05 January 2012 13:46
    gr888888!
  • rossi004 05 January 2012 13:54
    Ok, so I have the whole SSD for boot, HDD for storage and less intensive programs, but I have a practicality question:

    Is there a way to have files and programs automatically downloaded, installed, and run from the HDD without doing it manually every time if I have the SSD as the base drive?
  • james_1978 05 January 2012 14:37
    rossi004Ok, so I have the whole SSD for boot, HDD for storage and less intensive programs, but I have a practicality question:Is there a way to have files and programs automatically downloaded, installed, and run from the HDD without doing it manually every time if I have the SSD as the base drive?
    You can move your personal folders to your HDD (my documents, my music, downloads, ...), so downloads will end up there automaticaly, but programs will go to your C drive (SSD) by default.
  • james_1978 05 January 2012 14:53
    james_1978You can move your personal folders to your HDD (my documents, my music, downloads, ...), so downloads will end up there automaticaly, but programs will go to your C drive (SSD) by default.Ok, sorry, but actually you can move your program files by editing the registry:
    Moving only user files is far easier nevertheless, just using "move" in the folder properties...
  • james_1978 05 January 2012 14:57
    james_1978Ok, sorry, but actually you can move your program files by editing the registry:Moving only user files is far easier nevertheless, just using "move" in the folder properties..."Add an url" didn't quite work for me :-)
    http://www.tomshardware.com/forum/6643-63-windows-boot-drive-user-files-program-files-normal
  • Soul_keeper 05 January 2012 14:58
    nice article

    Worth mentioning, plextor PX-M3S are micron based and use toggle nand
    I don't think they make a 64GB version however
