60/64 GB SSD Shootout: Crucial, Samsung, And SandForce

Benchmark Results: 128 KB Sequential Performance
Sequential Reads (example tasks: File Copying, Transcoding, Level Loading, Some Gameplay)
In sequential reads, almost all SSDs offer performance between 350-370 MB/s at a queue depth of one, and the competition stays tight at a queue depth as high as eight. The only drives that lag behind are the 60 GB models with second-gen SandForce controllers. Throughput on both starts at close to 310 MB/s and only manages to break through 450 MB/s at a queue depth of four. The 64 GB m4 and 830 both hit those higher numbers at a queue depth as low as two.
Compressible Sequential Writes (example tasks: Some Application Installation, Document Backup)
When you’re dealing with compressible data, SandForce-based SSDs enjoy a particular advantage, since the company’s architecture employs compression under the hood to approach 500 MB/s using a 128 KB transfer size. The results are downright impressive. Even the 60 GB model based on asynchronous memory performs much like the high-end Samsung 830 256 GB.
Crucial’s 64 m4 is the poorest performer here, "puttering along" at 100 MB/s write speeds all the way up to a queue depth of eight. The 64 GB 830 does slightly better, achieving 165 MB/s. But performance actually falls off by 10-20 MB/s as you move up to higher queue depths. Both drives deliver less than half of the performance provided by the 60 GB SandForce-based SSDs.
Glad to hear that!
Is there a way to have files and programs automatically downloaded, installed, and run from the HDD without doing it manually every time if I have the SSD as the base drive?
You can move your personal folders to your HDD (my documents, my music, downloads, ...), so downloads will end up there automaticaly, but programs will go to your C drive (SSD) by default.
Moving only user files is far easier nevertheless, just using "move" in the folder properties...
http://www.tomshardware.com/forum/6643-63-windows-boot-drive-user-files-program-files-normal
Worth mentioning, plextor PX-M3S are micron based and use toggle nand
I don't think they make a 64GB version however