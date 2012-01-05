Trending

60/64 GB SSD Shootout: Crucial, Samsung, And SandForce

It's easy to forget that lower-capacity SSDs are also usually slower. Today we're testing the most prolific 60/64 GB configurations to gauge where they fall in the big picture. We emerge at the other end with a recommendation based on our testing, too.

SandForce: Incompressible Performance

SandForce’s technology is particularly effective when it comes to dealing with compressible data. However, some of the information with which you interact cannot be compressed down. In those situations, the DuraClass engine does not yield the same impressive write throughput.

Incompressible Sequential Writes (example tasks: Copying/Creating Multimedia, Archive Manipulation, Encryption, Some Gameplay)

The 64 GB m4 and 64 GB 830 offer fairly even sequential write speeds, regardless of the data type you put through them. Hence, they're not plotted.

However, when you compare compressible (solid line) with incompressible (dotted line) data on the SandForce-based drives, it's clear that they take a huge hit in some workloads. Both of the 60 GB drives drop under 80 MB/s, down from more than 300 MB/s.

43 Comments Comment from the forums
  • GhosT94 05 January 2012 12:13
    what about ocz vertex 3 ?
  • acku 05 January 2012 12:15
    GhosT94what about ocz vertex 3 ?Read page 2.

    Cheers,
    Andrew Ku
    TomsHardware.com
  • 05 January 2012 13:02
    Wow. Absolutely wonderful article. I did second guess my decision on SSD for my next build for a few. But honestly I'm just using it as a boot drive.
  • acku 05 January 2012 13:19
    kixofmyg0tWow. Absolutely wonderful article. I did second guess my decision on SSD for my next build for a few. But honestly I'm just using it as a boot drive.
    Glad to hear that!

    Cheers,
    Andrew Ku
    TomsHardware.com
  • xtreme5 05 January 2012 13:46
    gr888888!
  • rossi004 05 January 2012 13:54
    Ok, so I have the whole SSD for boot, HDD for storage and less intensive programs, but I have a practicality question:

    Is there a way to have files and programs automatically downloaded, installed, and run from the HDD without doing it manually every time if I have the SSD as the base drive?
  • james_1978 05 January 2012 14:37
    rossi004Ok, so I have the whole SSD for boot, HDD for storage and less intensive programs, but I have a practicality question:Is there a way to have files and programs automatically downloaded, installed, and run from the HDD without doing it manually every time if I have the SSD as the base drive?
    You can move your personal folders to your HDD (my documents, my music, downloads, ...), so downloads will end up there automaticaly, but programs will go to your C drive (SSD) by default.
  • james_1978 05 January 2012 14:53
    james_1978You can move your personal folders to your HDD (my documents, my music, downloads, ...), so downloads will end up there automaticaly, but programs will go to your C drive (SSD) by default.Ok, sorry, but actually you can move your program files by editing the registry:
    Moving only user files is far easier nevertheless, just using "move" in the folder properties...
  • james_1978 05 January 2012 14:57
    james_1978Ok, sorry, but actually you can move your program files by editing the registry:Moving only user files is far easier nevertheless, just using "move" in the folder properties..."Add an url" didn't quite work for me :-)
    http://www.tomshardware.com/forum/6643-63-windows-boot-drive-user-files-program-files-normal
  • Soul_keeper 05 January 2012 14:58
    nice article

    Worth mentioning, plextor PX-M3S are micron based and use toggle nand
    I don't think they make a 64GB version however
