60/64 GB SSD Shootout: Crucial, Samsung, And SandForce

SandForce: Incompressible Performance
SandForce’s technology is particularly effective when it comes to dealing with compressible data. However, some of the information with which you interact cannot be compressed down. In those situations, the DuraClass engine does not yield the same impressive write throughput.
Incompressible Sequential Writes (example tasks: Copying/Creating Multimedia, Archive Manipulation, Encryption, Some Gameplay)
The 64 GB m4 and 64 GB 830 offer fairly even sequential write speeds, regardless of the data type you put through them. Hence, they're not plotted.
However, when you compare compressible (solid line) with incompressible (dotted line) data on the SandForce-based drives, it's clear that they take a huge hit in some workloads. Both of the 60 GB drives drop under 80 MB/s, down from more than 300 MB/s.
Glad to hear that!
Is there a way to have files and programs automatically downloaded, installed, and run from the HDD without doing it manually every time if I have the SSD as the base drive?
You can move your personal folders to your HDD (my documents, my music, downloads, ...), so downloads will end up there automaticaly, but programs will go to your C drive (SSD) by default.
Moving only user files is far easier nevertheless, just using "move" in the folder properties...
http://www.tomshardware.com/forum/6643-63-windows-boot-drive-user-files-program-files-normal
Worth mentioning, plextor PX-M3S are micron based and use toggle nand
I don't think they make a 64GB version however