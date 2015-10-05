Thecus W5000 WSS NAS Review

Sequential Mixed Data Sweep
Applications like video editing, which pull files from the NAS, involve reading and writing data at the same time. SATA devices are inherently handicapped in these workloads because they communicate over a half-duplex interface. SAS is full-duplex, but most of us can't afford to run arrays of expensive, hot-running SAS-based disks. Mounting an iSCSI share in a desktop allows the host PC to see the resource as a local drive. The NAS can then work around the limitations of SATA with cache.
That works out great when you have sufficient read and write performance to sustain solid mixed workload numbers. Unfortunately, the W5000 doesn't fare particularly well writing data, and in this sequential chart, you can see the metric is mired as a result.
Um, is this a hardware review or a press release?
Some users may want to take redundancy to the next level and run RAID 6 on a 5 drive array. That is fine and I know people that do. I don't recommend it on a sub-1000 Dollar system that already has performance issues with RAID 5 though.
Here I am.
"In our own experience, NAS failures come from easy-to-replace fans and power supplies, rather than the main components that make up the heart of the system."
Changed power supply and changed fan but still no fun.
I had to dump my DS411Slim after putting some € on it in an attempt to fix.
The brown thing happens.