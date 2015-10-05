Thecus W5000 WSS NAS Review

Single-Client SMB Performance
With the synthetic tests completed, we turn to real-world performance in the applications you might use on a daily basis. These tests run over SMB/CIFS, the most common use for a NAS appliance in the home or small office.
When we read data back from the W5000, its performance looks good. Conversely, any time we need to write data to the W5000, performance drops off rapidly.
Um, is this a hardware review or a press release?
Some users may want to take redundancy to the next level and run RAID 6 on a 5 drive array. That is fine and I know people that do. I don't recommend it on a sub-1000 Dollar system that already has performance issues with RAID 5 though.
Here I am.
"In our own experience, NAS failures come from easy-to-replace fans and power supplies, rather than the main components that make up the heart of the system."
Changed power supply and changed fan but still no fun.
I had to dump my DS411Slim after putting some € on it in an attempt to fix.
The brown thing happens.