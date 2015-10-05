Thecus W5000 WSS NAS Review

Single Client iSCSI Workloads

In this set of workloads, we use the appliances in an iSCSI configuration, where the NAS appears as a local drive on the host. Some of the tests are more home-oriented than office, but the mix of traces makes this benchmark universal for small servers that generally see a wide range of uses.

The W5000 performs well in a read-centric environment. After all, home and small office users typically read more data than they write. More users create more intensive workloads, generating an increasing number of writes.