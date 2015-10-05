Thecus W5000 WSS NAS Review

Random Data Transfer By Size

Surprisingly, WSS delivers good random read performance, allowing the W5000 to outperform some systems with more powerful processors and more system memory.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Random writes lag behind, though as you can see, most of the systems deliver erratic performance from their caching algorithms. We are in the process of transitioning testing to full steady state, which will smooth out the graphs.

The W5000 test was identical to the others in today's review. In steady state, however, random write performance drops even further.