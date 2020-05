Sequential Performance By Queue Depth

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

With two larger block sizes, we measure sequential performance at increasing queue depths. In the read tests, Thecus' W5000 is able to saturate a gigabit Ethernet port.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The sequential write tests at the same two large block sizes show that, even when we increase the number of outstanding commands, performance continues to trail the Linux systems.