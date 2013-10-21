Thermal Paste Comparison, Part Two: 39 Products Get Tested

Pastes: Cooler Master

Cooler Master IC Value V1

This is the least-expensive paste from Cooler Master. It's really easy to use, but doesn’t work any better than the random no-name compounds we've tested. While the price is right, performance leaves a lot to be desired. We can only recommend this product for experiments like this one. Fortunately, it's pretty hard to find in the U.S., so there's a good chance you'll never encounter it.

Cooler Master IC Value V1 Thermal Conductivity 1.85 W/(m*K) CPU Water Cooling, High Pressure 34.2 ΔT (22 °C ambient) CPU Air Cooling, High Pressure 38.3 ΔT (22 °C ambient) CPU Air Cooling, Low Pressure 39.1 ΔT (22 °C ambient) GPU Cooling 79.5 ΔT (22 °C ambient) Electrically Conductive No Viscosity 2 (1-10, lower numbers mean easier to use) Ease of Use 9 (1-10, higher numbers mean easier to use) Application Hints This paste seems best suited for the "lentil ball" method, and can even be used in heavily air-conditioned rooms as low as 60 °F Price (approximate) N/A

Cooler Master IC Essential E1

This mid-range compound from Cooler Master is approximately twice as expensive as the entry-level product, but is it twice as effective? Our results put the two pastes fairly close together; only in the GPU-oriented test are the differences substantial. But even so, this paste is fairly average, the amount you get is paltry (a mere 1.5 g), and the cost per gram is substantial. IC Essential E1 isn't a price/performance winner. It is easy to use, though.

Cooler Master IC Essential E1 Thermal Conductivity 4.5 W/(m*K) CPU Water Cooling, High Pressure 33.0 ΔT (22 °C ambient) CPU Air Cooling, High Pressure 38.0 ΔT (22 °C ambient) CPU Air Cooling, Low Pressure 37.7 ΔT (22 °C ambient) GPU Cooling 66.5 ΔT (22 °C ambient) Electrically Conductive No Viscosity 2 (1-10, lower numbers mean easier to use) Ease of Use 9 (1-10, higher numbers mean easier to use) Application Hints This paste seems best suited for the "lentil ball" method, and can even be used in heavily air-conditioned rooms as low as 60 °F Price (approximate) N/A

Cooler Master Extreme Fusion X1

This is Cooler Master's high-end offering, which sets out to outclass the company's older pastes. It achieves this goal, finishing a close second to Gelid's GC-Extreme. Just be sure to warm up the paste before you use it.

Cooler Master Extreme Fusion X1 Thermal Conductivity 9.5 W/(m*K) CPU Water Cooling, High Pressure 32.0 ΔT (22 °C ambient) CPU Air Cooling, High Pressure 35.8 ΔT (22 °C ambient) CPU Air Cooling, Low Pressure 37.2 ΔT (22 °C ambient) GPU Cooling 66.0 ΔT (22 °C ambient) Electrically Conductive No Viscosity 6 (1-10, lower numbers mean easier to use) Ease of Use 5 (1-10, higher numbers mean easier to use) Application Hints The paste can be spread more easily if you warm it to 100-120 degrees Fahrenheit in a pot of water, sealed in a water-tight pouch. Price (approximate) $12 (4.15 grams)

Cooler Master (Paste Bundled With Cooler Master Coolers)

Initially, I suspected that the paste bundled with Cooler Master's heat sinks was the same as be quiet!'s, given almost identical syringes. However, spreading the pastes, which are also the same color, revealed different viscosity. That either means we're dealing with distinct products or the same product from widely varying production lots. Variance does happen, particularly when it comes to inexpensive products.

Be that as it may, Cooler Master's paste sports a higher viscosity and winds up trailing be quiet!'s in the test results. It was still better than some pricey aftermarket compounds, though.