Thermal Paste Comparison, Part Two: 39 Products Get Tested

By

It's time for the numbers. In addition to testing liquid metal compounds and thermally conductive adhesives, each paste is discussed on its own merits before we chart out the results of four usage cases. After all, these products behave differently.

Pastes: Cooler Master

Cooler Master IC Value V1

This is the least-expensive paste from Cooler Master. It's really easy to use, but doesn’t work any better than the random no-name compounds we've tested. While the price is right, performance leaves a lot to be desired. We can only recommend this product for experiments like this one. Fortunately, it's pretty hard to find in the U.S., so there's a good chance you'll never encounter it.

Thermal Conductivity1.85 W/(m*K)
CPU Water Cooling, High Pressure34.2 ΔT (22 °C ambient)
CPU Air Cooling, High Pressure38.3 ΔT (22 °C ambient)
CPU Air Cooling, Low Pressure39.1 ΔT (22 °C ambient)
GPU Cooling79.5 ΔT (22 °C ambient)
Electrically ConductiveNo
Viscosity2 (1-10, lower numbers mean easier to use)
Ease of Use9 (1-10, higher numbers mean easier to use)
Application HintsThis paste seems best suited for the "lentil ball" method, and can even be used in heavily air-conditioned rooms as low as 60 °F
Price (approximate)N/A

Cooler Master IC Essential E1

This mid-range compound from Cooler Master is approximately twice as expensive as the entry-level product, but is it twice as effective? Our results put the two pastes fairly close together; only in the GPU-oriented test are the differences substantial. But even so, this paste is fairly average, the amount you get is paltry (a mere 1.5 g), and the cost per gram is substantial. IC Essential E1 isn't a price/performance winner. It is easy to use, though.

Thermal Conductivity4.5 W/(m*K)
CPU Water Cooling, High Pressure33.0 ΔT (22 °C ambient)
CPU Air Cooling, High Pressure38.0 ΔT (22 °C ambient)
CPU Air Cooling, Low Pressure37.7 ΔT (22 °C ambient)
GPU Cooling66.5 ΔT (22 °C ambient)
Electrically ConductiveNo
Viscosity2 (1-10, lower numbers mean easier to use)
Ease of Use9 (1-10, higher numbers mean easier to use)
Application HintsThis paste seems best suited for the "lentil ball" method, and can even be used in heavily air-conditioned rooms as low as 60 °F
Price (approximate)N/A

Cooler Master Extreme Fusion X1

This is Cooler Master's high-end offering, which sets out to outclass the company's older pastes. It achieves this goal, finishing a close second to Gelid's GC-Extreme. Just be sure to warm up the paste before you use it.

Thermal Conductivity9.5 W/(m*K)
CPU Water Cooling, High Pressure32.0 ΔT (22 °C ambient)
CPU Air Cooling, High Pressure35.8 ΔT (22 °C ambient)
CPU Air Cooling, Low Pressure37.2 ΔT (22 °C ambient)
GPU Cooling66.0 ΔT (22 °C ambient)
Electrically ConductiveNo
Viscosity6 (1-10, lower numbers mean easier to use)
Ease of Use5 (1-10, higher numbers mean easier to use)
Application HintsThe paste can be spread more easily if you warm it to 100-120 degrees Fahrenheit in a pot of water, sealed in a water-tight pouch.
Price (approximate)$12 (4.15 grams)

Cooler Master (Paste Bundled With Cooler Master Coolers)

Initially, I suspected that the paste bundled with Cooler Master's heat sinks was the same as be quiet!'s, given almost identical syringes. However, spreading the pastes, which are also the same color, revealed different viscosity. That either means we're dealing with distinct products or the same product from widely varying production lots. Variance does happen, particularly when it comes to inexpensive products.

Be that as it may, Cooler Master's paste sports a higher viscosity and winds up trailing be quiet!'s in the test results. It was still better than some pricey aftermarket compounds, though.

Thermal ConductivityData not available
CPU Water Cooling, High Pressure34.2 ΔT (22 °C ambient)
CPU Air Cooling, High Pressure38.3 ΔT (22 °C ambient)
CPU Air Cooling, Low Pressure39.1 ΔT (22 °C ambient)
GPU Cooling76.5 ΔT (22 °C ambient)
Electrically ConductiveNo
Viscosity2 (1-10, lower numbers mean easier to use)
Ease of Use9 (1-10, higher numbers mean easier to use)
Application HintsThis paste seems best suited for the "lentil ball" method, and can even be used in heavily air-conditioned rooms, as low as 60 °F
Price (approximate)N/A
