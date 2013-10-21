Thermal Paste Comparison, Part Two: 39 Products Get Tested

Pastes: Prolimatech

Prolimatech PK-1

If we were judging based on price, we certainly wouldn't call this an entry-level thermal compound. But how does it perform? Nano aluminum sounds pretty compelling, but the benchmark results are what matter to us. The PK-1 paste performs well enough, but doesn't blow us out of chairs. Really, it's the price that kills it. There are better alternatives out there, even if Prolimatech's entry-level solution is generally quite user-friendly.

Prolimatech PK-1 Thermal Conductivity 10.2 W/(m*K) CPU Water Cooling, High Pressure 32.8 ΔT (22 °C ambient) CPU Air Cooling, High Pressure 36.3 ΔT (22 °C ambient) CPU Air Cooling, Low Pressure 37.3 ΔT (22 °C ambient) GPU Cooling 67.0 ΔT (22 °C ambient) Electrically Conductive No Viscosity 3 (1-10, lower numbers mean easier to use) Ease of Use 8 (1-10, higher numbers mean easier to use) Application Hints This paste seems best suited for the "lentil ball" method, and should be used in average-temperature rooms, from 70 °F Price (approximate) $9 (5 grams)

Prolimatech PK-2

Yes, Prolimatech offers more than one thermal paste. The PK-2 compound in the green box sports better performance than PK-1. While it doesn't appear among the front runners, this paste is still in the upper mid-range.

Prolimatech PK-2 Thermal Conductivity 10,2 W/(m*K) CPU Water Cooling, High Pressure 32,5 ΔT (22 °C ambient) CPU Air Cooling, High Pressure 36,1 ΔT (22 °C ambient) CPU Air Cooling, Low Pressure 37,1 ΔT (22 °C ambient) GPU Cooling 66,0 ΔT (22 °C ambient) Electrically Conductive No Viscosity 3 (1-10, lower numbers mean easier to use) Ease of Use 8 (1-10, higher numbers mean easier to use) Application Hints The paste can be spread more easily if you warm it to 100-120 degrees Fahrenheit in a pot of water, sealed in a water-tight pouch. Price (approximate) $9 (5 grams)

Prolimatech PK-3

Prolimatech’s highest-end paste is more expensive than its other two models. Perhaps that yellow packaging is intended to suggest gold? This is a good thermal compound, but it's not the best one out there. It's also thick like the GC-Extreme, a product that the PK-3 can approach, but not quite reach. Warm this paste up before using it.