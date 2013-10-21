Thermal Paste Comparison, Part Two: 39 Products Get Tested

Pastes: Prolimatech
Prolimatech PK-1
If we were judging based on price, we certainly wouldn't call this an entry-level thermal compound. But how does it perform? Nano aluminum sounds pretty compelling, but the benchmark results are what matter to us. The PK-1 paste performs well enough, but doesn't blow us out of chairs. Really, it's the price that kills it. There are better alternatives out there, even if Prolimatech's entry-level solution is generally quite user-friendly.
|Prolimatech PK-1
|Thermal Conductivity
|10.2 W/(m*K)
|CPU Water Cooling, High Pressure
|32.8 ΔT (22 °C ambient)
|CPU Air Cooling, High Pressure
|36.3 ΔT (22 °C ambient)
|CPU Air Cooling, Low Pressure
|37.3 ΔT (22 °C ambient)
|GPU Cooling
|67.0 ΔT (22 °C ambient)
|Electrically Conductive
|No
|Viscosity
|3 (1-10, lower numbers mean easier to use)
|Ease of Use
|8 (1-10, higher numbers mean easier to use)
|Application Hints
|This paste seems best suited for the "lentil ball" method, and should be used in average-temperature rooms, from 70 °F
|Price (approximate)
|$9 (5 grams)
Prolimatech PK-2
Yes, Prolimatech offers more than one thermal paste. The PK-2 compound in the green box sports better performance than PK-1. While it doesn't appear among the front runners, this paste is still in the upper mid-range.
|Prolimatech PK-2
|Thermal Conductivity
|10,2 W/(m*K)
|CPU Water Cooling, High Pressure
|32,5 ΔT (22 °C ambient)
|CPU Air Cooling, High Pressure
|36,1 ΔT (22 °C ambient)
|CPU Air Cooling, Low Pressure
|37,1 ΔT (22 °C ambient)
|GPU Cooling
|66,0 ΔT (22 °C ambient)
|Electrically Conductive
|No
|Viscosity
|3 (1-10, lower numbers mean easier to use)
|Ease of Use
|8 (1-10, higher numbers mean easier to use)
|Application Hints
|The paste can be spread more easily if you warm it to 100-120 degrees Fahrenheit in a pot of water, sealed in a water-tight pouch.
|Price (approximate)
|$9 (5 grams)
Prolimatech PK-3
Prolimatech’s highest-end paste is more expensive than its other two models. Perhaps that yellow packaging is intended to suggest gold? This is a good thermal compound, but it's not the best one out there. It's also thick like the GC-Extreme, a product that the PK-3 can approach, but not quite reach. Warm this paste up before using it.
|Prolimatech PK-3
|Thermal Conductivity
|11.2 W/(m*K)
|CPU Water Cooling, High Pressure
|31.9 ΔT (22 °C ambient)
|CPU Air Cooling, High Pressure
|35.6 ΔT (22 °C ambient)
|CPU Air Cooling, Low Pressure
|36.9 ΔT (22 °C ambient)
|GPU Cooling
|65.0 ΔT (22 °C ambient)
|Electrically Conductive
|No
|Viscosity
|6 (1-10, lower numbers mean easier to use)
|Ease of Use
|4 (1-10, higher numbers mean easier to use)
|Application Hints
|The paste can be spread more easily if you warm it to 100-120 degrees Fahrenheit in a pot of water, sealed in a water-tight pouch.
|Price (approximate)
|$10 (5 grams)
Like ledpellet I too am curious about these diamond compounds. Wonder if it offers similar results to the Coollaboratory products with an easier application, or if the results simply don't justify the price. E.g in Australia, Innovation Cooling IC7 Diamond 7 Carat Thermal Compound Paste - 1.5G can be found for as much as $25. The cheapest I have managed to find it for is $15. For that price it would want to be good considering the leading GELID GC Extreme, can be found for around $8.
Opened it up; thermal compound was as hard as a rock. has to pocket knife blade and sand it down.
So for longevity it sucks. That is something to consider, not just initial performance, but performance months and years down the road. Especially for laptops that aren't designed to be opened up frequently for repasting.
After trying Liquid Ultra many times and having it fail on me, I've put on Arctic MX-2 that has a supposed 8 year durability rating. Initial performance is great, we'll see how it lasts (been 3 weeks so far).