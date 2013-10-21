Trending

Thermal Paste Comparison, Part Two: 39 Products Get Tested

It's time for the numbers. In addition to testing liquid metal compounds and thermally conductive adhesives, each paste is discussed on its own merits before we chart out the results of four usage cases. After all, these products behave differently.

Pastes: Revoltec, Scythe, SilverStone, And Thermalright

Revoltec Thermal Grease Nano

No, this isn’t nail polish for female hardware enthusiasts; it's a liquid paste that's applied with a brush attached to the lid. Unfortunately, Revoltec's Thermal Grease Nano doesn't test particularly well. While it's easy to apply and remove, we measured lackluster thermal properties. Enthusiasts will want to stay away. At least it is inexpensive.

Thermal Conductivity4.0 W/(m*K)
CPU Water Cooling, High Pressure34.1 ΔT (22 °C ambient)
CPU Air Cooling, High Pressure38.2 ΔT (22 °C ambient)
CPU Air Cooling, Low Pressure38.7 ΔT (22 °C ambient)
GPU Cooling85.5 ΔT (22 °C ambient)
Electrically ConductiveNo
Viscosity2 (1-10, lower numbers mean easier to use)
Ease of Use9 (1-10, higher numbers mean easier to use)
Application HintsApplying this product requires the enclosed brush.
Price (approximate)n/a

Scythe (Paste Bundled with Scythe Coolers)

Our tests with bundled thermal compounds continue. While Scythe's OEM manufacturer is unknown, at least the plastic bag has Scythe's name on it. The benchmark results come back average. They're not particularly good or bad.

Thermal ConductivityData not available
CPU Water Cooling, High Pressure33.5 ΔT (22 °C ambient)
CPU Air Cooling, High Pressure37.1 ΔT (22 °C ambient)
CPU Air Cooling, Low Pressure37.5 ΔT (22 °C ambient)
GPU Cooling68.0 ΔT (22 °C ambient)
Electrically ConductiveNo
Viscosity3 (1-10, lower numbers mean easier to use)
Ease of Use7 (1-10, higher numbers mean easier to use)
Application HintsThis paste seems best suited for the "lentil ball" method, and should be used in average-temperature rooms, from 70 °F
Price (approximate)N/A

SilverStone (Paste Bundled with SilverStone Coolers)

This is what you'll find when you pop open a heat sink from SilverStone. Although the syringe resembles the bundled pastes from be quiet! and Corsair, we come away with slightly different thermal results. The benchmark numbers aren't amazing. Rather, they fall into a range we'd consider pretty average. I wouldn't feel compelling to spend extra on aftermarket thermal compound, though doing so would yield better performance.

Thermal ConductivityData not available
CPU Water Cooling, High Pressure33.8 ΔT (22 °C ambient)
CPU Air Cooling, High Pressure38.5 ΔT (22 °C ambient)
CPU Air Cooling, Low Pressure38.9 ΔT (22 °C ambient)
GPU Cooling75.0 ΔT (22 °C ambient)
Electrically ConductiveNo
Viscosity2 (1-10, lower numbers mean easier to use)
Ease of Use8 (1-10, higher numbers mean easier to use)
Application HintsThis paste seems best suited for the "lentil ball" method, and can even be used in heavily air-conditioned rooms as low as 60 °F
Price (approximate)N/A

Thermalright Chill Factor III

For some reason, I only received a two-gram tube of this paste; the standard tube includes four grams. We generated some fairly average results with Chill Factor III as well. Consider this compound suitable for average users and beginners.

Thermal Conductivity3.5 W/(m*K)
CPU Water Cooling, High Pressure32.7 ΔT (22 °C ambient)
CPU Air Cooling, High Pressure36.4 ΔT (22 °C ambient)
CPU Air Cooling, Low Pressure37.2 ΔT (22 °C ambient)
GPU Cooling66.0 ΔT (22 °C ambient)
Electrically ConductiveNo
Viscosity3 (1-10, lower numbers mean easier to use)
Ease of Use7 (1-10, higher numbers mean easier to use)
Application HintsThis paste seems best suited for the "lentil ball" method, and should be used in average-temperature rooms, from 70 °F
Price (approximate)N/A
