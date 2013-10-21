Thermal Paste Comparison, Part Two: 39 Products Get Tested

Pastes: Revoltec, Scythe, SilverStone, And Thermalright

Revoltec Thermal Grease Nano

No, this isn’t nail polish for female hardware enthusiasts; it's a liquid paste that's applied with a brush attached to the lid. Unfortunately, Revoltec's Thermal Grease Nano doesn't test particularly well. While it's easy to apply and remove, we measured lackluster thermal properties. Enthusiasts will want to stay away. At least it is inexpensive.

Revoltec Thermal Grease Nano Thermal Conductivity 4.0 W/(m*K) CPU Water Cooling, High Pressure 34.1 ΔT (22 °C ambient) CPU Air Cooling, High Pressure 38.2 ΔT (22 °C ambient) CPU Air Cooling, Low Pressure 38.7 ΔT (22 °C ambient) GPU Cooling 85.5 ΔT (22 °C ambient) Electrically Conductive No Viscosity 2 (1-10, lower numbers mean easier to use) Ease of Use 9 (1-10, higher numbers mean easier to use) Application Hints Applying this product requires the enclosed brush. Price (approximate) n/a

Scythe (Paste Bundled with Scythe Coolers)

Our tests with bundled thermal compounds continue. While Scythe's OEM manufacturer is unknown, at least the plastic bag has Scythe's name on it. The benchmark results come back average. They're not particularly good or bad.

Scythe (Paste Bundled With Scythe Coolers) Thermal Conductivity Data not available CPU Water Cooling, High Pressure 33.5 ΔT (22 °C ambient) CPU Air Cooling, High Pressure 37.1 ΔT (22 °C ambient) CPU Air Cooling, Low Pressure 37.5 ΔT (22 °C ambient) GPU Cooling 68.0 ΔT (22 °C ambient) Electrically Conductive No Viscosity 3 (1-10, lower numbers mean easier to use) Ease of Use 7 (1-10, higher numbers mean easier to use) Application Hints This paste seems best suited for the "lentil ball" method, and should be used in average-temperature rooms, from 70 °F Price (approximate) N/A

SilverStone (Paste Bundled with SilverStone Coolers)

This is what you'll find when you pop open a heat sink from SilverStone. Although the syringe resembles the bundled pastes from be quiet! and Corsair, we come away with slightly different thermal results. The benchmark numbers aren't amazing. Rather, they fall into a range we'd consider pretty average. I wouldn't feel compelling to spend extra on aftermarket thermal compound, though doing so would yield better performance.

SilverStone (Paste Bundled with SilverStone Coolers) Thermal Conductivity Data not available CPU Water Cooling, High Pressure 33.8 ΔT (22 °C ambient) CPU Air Cooling, High Pressure 38.5 ΔT (22 °C ambient) CPU Air Cooling, Low Pressure 38.9 ΔT (22 °C ambient) GPU Cooling 75.0 ΔT (22 °C ambient) Electrically Conductive No Viscosity 2 (1-10, lower numbers mean easier to use) Ease of Use 8 (1-10, higher numbers mean easier to use) Application Hints This paste seems best suited for the "lentil ball" method, and can even be used in heavily air-conditioned rooms as low as 60 °F Price (approximate) N/A

Thermalright Chill Factor III

For some reason, I only received a two-gram tube of this paste; the standard tube includes four grams. We generated some fairly average results with Chill Factor III as well. Consider this compound suitable for average users and beginners.