Thermal Paste Comparison, Part Two: 39 Products Get Tested

Xigmatek PTI-G3606
Xigmatek’s entry-level paste is called PTI-G3606, and it sells at a mid-range price. Measured thermal performance is acceptable and its ease of use is even commendable. At the end of the day, this is a solid product at a fair price for mainstream hardware enthusiasts. It's simply not what we'd recommend for more hardcore overclockers.
|Xigmatek PTI-G3606
|Thermal Conductivity
|5.0 W/(m*K)
|CPU Water Cooling, High Pressure
|32.8 ΔT (22 °C ambient)
|CPU Air Cooling, High Pressure
|36.9 ΔT (22 °C ambient)
|CPU Air Cooling, Low Pressure
|37.3 ΔT (22 °C ambient)
|GPU Cooling
|66.5 ΔT (22 °C ambient)
|Electrically Conductive
|No
|Viscosity
|3 (1-10, lower numbers mean easier to use)
|Ease of Use
|8 (1-10, higher numbers mean easier to use)
|Application Hints
|This paste seems best suited for the "lentil ball" method, and should be used in average-temperature rooms, from 70 °F
|Price (approximate)
|$6 (3 grams)
Xigmatek PTI-G4512
Xigmatek's premium thermal compound doesn't even cost more than its entry-level offering. But the trade-off for better thermal performance is higher viscosity. Before using it, warm this paste up. Although it's not really for beginners, we do get a good price/performance ratio out of the PTI-G4512 from Xigmatek.
|Xigmatek PTI-G4512
|Thermal Conductivity
|2.5 W/(m*K)
|CPU Water Cooling, High Pressure
|32.4 ΔT (22 °C ambient)
|CPU Air Cooling, High Pressure
|36.4 ΔT (22 °C ambient)
|CPU Air Cooling, Low Pressure
|37.0 ΔT (22 °C ambient)
|GPU Cooling
|66.0 ΔT (22 °C ambient)
|Electrically Conductive
|No
|Viscosity
|5 (1-10, lower numbers mean easier to use)
|Ease of Use
|5 (1-10, higher numbers mean easier to use)
|Application Hints
|The paste can be spread more easily if you warm it to 100-120 degrees Fahrenheit in a pot of water, sealed in a water-tight pouch.
|Price (approximate)
|$6 (3 grams)
Xigmatek (Paste Bundled with Xigmatek Coolers)
This is another paste bundled with a cooler we picked up off the shelf. In our tests, the freebie fares slightly worse than Xigmatek's low-end aftermarket stuff, but not by much. It's an average compound that you shouldn't feel compelled to shy away from.
|Xigmatek (Paste Bundled with Xigmatek Coolers)
|Thermal Conductivity
|Data not available
|CPU Water Cooling, High Pressure
|33.2 ΔT (22 °C ambient)
|CPU Air Cooling, High Pressure
|37.0 ΔT (22 °C ambient)
|CPU Air Cooling, Low Pressure
|37.5 ΔT (22 °C ambient)
|GPU Cooling
|68.0 ΔT (22 °C ambient)
|Electrically Conductive
|No
|Viscosity
|4 (1-10, lower numbers mean easier to use)
|Ease of Use
|7 (1-10, higher numbers mean easier to use)
|Application Hints
|This paste seems best suited for the "lentil ball" method, and should be used in average-temperature rooms, from 70 °F. It may be easier to use if you warm it up, though that's not a requirement.
|Price (approximate)
|N/A
Like ledpellet I too am curious about these diamond compounds. Wonder if it offers similar results to the Coollaboratory products with an easier application, or if the results simply don't justify the price. E.g in Australia, Innovation Cooling IC7 Diamond 7 Carat Thermal Compound Paste - 1.5G can be found for as much as $25. The cheapest I have managed to find it for is $15. For that price it would want to be good considering the leading GELID GC Extreme, can be found for around $8.
Opened it up; thermal compound was as hard as a rock. has to pocket knife blade and sand it down.
So for longevity it sucks. That is something to consider, not just initial performance, but performance months and years down the road. Especially for laptops that aren't designed to be opened up frequently for repasting.
After trying Liquid Ultra many times and having it fail on me, I've put on Arctic MX-2 that has a supposed 8 year durability rating. Initial performance is great, we'll see how it lasts (been 3 weeks so far).