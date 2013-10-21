Thermal Paste Comparison, Part Two: 39 Products Get Tested

Pastes: Xigmatek

Xigmatek PTI-G3606

Xigmatek’s entry-level paste is called PTI-G3606, and it sells at a mid-range price. Measured thermal performance is acceptable and its ease of use is even commendable. At the end of the day, this is a solid product at a fair price for mainstream hardware enthusiasts. It's simply not what we'd recommend for more hardcore overclockers.

Xigmatek PTI-G3606 Thermal Conductivity 5.0 W/(m*K) CPU Water Cooling, High Pressure 32.8 ΔT (22 °C ambient) CPU Air Cooling, High Pressure 36.9 ΔT (22 °C ambient) CPU Air Cooling, Low Pressure 37.3 ΔT (22 °C ambient) GPU Cooling 66.5 ΔT (22 °C ambient) Electrically Conductive No Viscosity 3 (1-10, lower numbers mean easier to use) Ease of Use 8 (1-10, higher numbers mean easier to use) Application Hints This paste seems best suited for the "lentil ball" method, and should be used in average-temperature rooms, from 70 °F Price (approximate) $6 (3 grams)

Xigmatek PTI-G4512

Xigmatek's premium thermal compound doesn't even cost more than its entry-level offering. But the trade-off for better thermal performance is higher viscosity. Before using it, warm this paste up. Although it's not really for beginners, we do get a good price/performance ratio out of the PTI-G4512 from Xigmatek.

Xigmatek PTI-G4512 Thermal Conductivity 2.5 W/(m*K) CPU Water Cooling, High Pressure 32.4 ΔT (22 °C ambient) CPU Air Cooling, High Pressure 36.4 ΔT (22 °C ambient) CPU Air Cooling, Low Pressure 37.0 ΔT (22 °C ambient) GPU Cooling 66.0 ΔT (22 °C ambient) Electrically Conductive No Viscosity 5 (1-10, lower numbers mean easier to use) Ease of Use 5 (1-10, higher numbers mean easier to use) Application Hints The paste can be spread more easily if you warm it to 100-120 degrees Fahrenheit in a pot of water, sealed in a water-tight pouch. Price (approximate) $6 (3 grams)

Xigmatek (Paste Bundled with Xigmatek Coolers)

This is another paste bundled with a cooler we picked up off the shelf. In our tests, the freebie fares slightly worse than Xigmatek's low-end aftermarket stuff, but not by much. It's an average compound that you shouldn't feel compelled to shy away from.